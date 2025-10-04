‘They Are Aware’—Barcelona President Reveals Squad Reaction to PSG Defeat
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hailed the squad’s response to the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, arguing it could put them on track to win this season’s Champions League.
An unbeaten start to the season was brought to an abrupt end as PSG picked up a deserved 2–1 triumph on Wednesday which saw Luis Enrique’s side justify their status as European champions.
Manager Hansi Flick put the defeat down to player fatigue but Laporta had no concerns with the defeat, praising the squad’s reaction in training in the build-up to Sunday’s game against Sevilla.
“I’ve been with Flick, the players, and [sporting director] Deco, and I liked their reaction,” Laporta said during an anniversary gala. “They are aware that there are things to improve.
“If a setback had to happen, better now than later, because I see them motivated to compete for the Champions League.”
Flick: Barcelona Will Give Everything to Win Champions League
Flick’s first season at Barcelona was a famous one, ending in La Liga glory and a domestic treble, but there was still a sense of disappointment towards their Champions League run. Barcelona were expected to meet PSG in the final but came unstuck against Serie A giants Inter one round prior.
This time around, Barcelona remain among the pretournament favorites, but Wednesday’s defeat to PSG has left some fans worried about their chances of going all the way. During a recent Oktoberfest event in Barcelona, Flick did his beat to reassure those supporters.
“I promise that we will fight for the Champions League,” he vowed. “We will give our best, but it’s not easy. If it happens, I’ll be very happy.
“My most special day with Bayern Munich was when we won the Champions League; it was spectacular. In Barcelona, everyone wants that, and we will fight for it to happen. It won’t be easy, but I promise we will fight.”