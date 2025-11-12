SI

Barcelona President Reveals Thoughts on Potential Lionel Messi Return

One of Barcelona’s summer signings has admitted his desire to see Messi back at Camp Nou.

Tom Gott

Lionel Messi teased a return to Barcelona on social media.
Lionel Messi teased a return to Barcelona on social media. / Rich Storry/Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has played down the chances of a move to bring Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi back to the club before he retires.

The idea of a short-term European loan ahead of next summer’s World Cup has been floated recently, and while Barcelona were unsurprisingly touted as potential suitors, the speculation has ramped up after Messi made his surprise visit to Camp Nou at the weekend.

With Messi confirming that he wanted to say goodbye to fans “not just as a player,” rumors of a possible return have gone into overdrive, and things reached yet another level when the Argentine confessed he dreams of returning to the city of Barcelona alongside his family.

New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

Many Barcelona fans are now calling for Laporta to pursue a reunion with Messi to give him the chance to play at the new Camp Nou, and the question was put directly to the club president during a recent interview with Catalunya Ràdio.

“Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barça and the Barça club members, I believe that now, for me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair... well, I believe that is not appropriate,” he responded.

Laporta: No Regrets Over Messi’s Departure

Lionel Messi, Joan Laporta
The relationship between Messi and Joan Laporta (right) is mixed. / David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Messi’s departure from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 remains a sore spot for many fans, who were forced to accept the loss of their greatest-ever player as the club’s shockingly poor financial situation left them unable to extend his contract.

The relationship between Messi and Laporta is thought to be somewhat frosty as a result of his exit, but the president insisted he would make the same decision again to protect the team.

“I have no regrets,” Laporta said. “Barça is above everything.”

Laporta was one of many inside Barcelona to be completely unaware of Messi’s surprise visit to Camp Nou, which is understood to have been arranged through Limak, the construction company in charge of renovating the stadium.

Asked for his thoughts on Messi’s trip, Laporta concluded: “I received him warmly. It was a spontaneous gesture that shows his love for Barcelona.

“I didn’t know about it, but this is his home. He was with friends, out for a walk, he had just finished dinner and he spontaneously stopped by. I didn’t send him any messages. We have a good relationship. He’s playing for Inter Miami. He knows he’s loved and valued for who he is and that he’ll always be welcome.

“It’s only right that he receives the best tribute in the world. It would be wonderful to have his tribute here, in front of 105,000 fans.”

Joan García: ‘I’d Love to Play With Messi’

Joan García
Joan García joined Barcelona in the summer. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images

While Messi and former teammate Marc-André ter Stegen endured a mixed relationship during their shared time at the club, the man brought in to replace the German in Barcelona’s goal this season is keen to strike up a rapport with Messi.

Summer signing Joan García confessed to RAC1: “Because of his way of playing, Messi could play as long as he wanted. I wish for him to come so I could play with him, but I don’t know to what extent that is possible.”

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer