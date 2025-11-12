Barcelona President Reveals Thoughts on Potential Lionel Messi Return
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has played down the chances of a move to bring Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi back to the club before he retires.
The idea of a short-term European loan ahead of next summer’s World Cup has been floated recently, and while Barcelona were unsurprisingly touted as potential suitors, the speculation has ramped up after Messi made his surprise visit to Camp Nou at the weekend.
With Messi confirming that he wanted to say goodbye to fans “not just as a player,” rumors of a possible return have gone into overdrive, and things reached yet another level when the Argentine confessed he dreams of returning to the city of Barcelona alongside his family.
Many Barcelona fans are now calling for Laporta to pursue a reunion with Messi to give him the chance to play at the new Camp Nou, and the question was put directly to the club president during a recent interview with Catalunya Ràdio.
“Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barça and the Barça club members, I believe that now, for me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair... well, I believe that is not appropriate,” he responded.
Laporta: No Regrets Over Messi’s Departure
Messi’s departure from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 remains a sore spot for many fans, who were forced to accept the loss of their greatest-ever player as the club’s shockingly poor financial situation left them unable to extend his contract.
The relationship between Messi and Laporta is thought to be somewhat frosty as a result of his exit, but the president insisted he would make the same decision again to protect the team.
“I have no regrets,” Laporta said. “Barça is above everything.”
Laporta was one of many inside Barcelona to be completely unaware of Messi’s surprise visit to Camp Nou, which is understood to have been arranged through Limak, the construction company in charge of renovating the stadium.
Asked for his thoughts on Messi’s trip, Laporta concluded: “I received him warmly. It was a spontaneous gesture that shows his love for Barcelona.
“I didn’t know about it, but this is his home. He was with friends, out for a walk, he had just finished dinner and he spontaneously stopped by. I didn’t send him any messages. We have a good relationship. He’s playing for Inter Miami. He knows he’s loved and valued for who he is and that he’ll always be welcome.
“It’s only right that he receives the best tribute in the world. It would be wonderful to have his tribute here, in front of 105,000 fans.”
Joan García: ‘I’d Love to Play With Messi’
While Messi and former teammate Marc-André ter Stegen endured a mixed relationship during their shared time at the club, the man brought in to replace the German in Barcelona’s goal this season is keen to strike up a rapport with Messi.
Summer signing Joan García confessed to RAC1: “Because of his way of playing, Messi could play as long as he wanted. I wish for him to come so I could play with him, but I don’t know to what extent that is possible.”