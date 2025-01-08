Barcelona Receive Positive News in Dani Olmo Registration Case
Barcelona finally got positive news regarding Dani Olmo's situation and he's now available to play with the club—at least for now.
Spain's Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), granted both Olmo and Pau Víctor temporary registration licenses which allows them to participate for Barcelona in all competitions effective immediately and until there's a final verdict on the case—the timing of which is unknown.
Previously, La Liga took away both players' registration licenses on Dec. 31. Although La Liga confirmed Barcelona managed to prove they were obeying the league Financial Fair Play rules, they argued the club missed the deadline and couldn't re-register both players for the second time this season.
The Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) joined La Liga in re-affirming the decision. After two unsuccessful appeals, Barcelona sent a 52 page document to the CSD court as a desperate measure to resolve the situation.
Only minutes before the start of Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup semifinal vs. Athletic Bilbao, the CSD released a statement where it sided in favor of Barça, suspending—not cancelling—the decision taken by the RFEF and La Liga. CSD argued that La Liga's decision could "damage the recognized rights of Olmo and Víctor under Spanish Sport's Law," and could also damage the interest of the Spain national team.
Prior to the start of the semifinal, Hansi Flick spoke on the news. "I'm really happy, the players of course [Olmo and Víctor], they are more than happy and also everyone in the club. It's the right decision." Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, was also seen celebrating as he entered the King Abdullah Sports City.
Olmo could be available to return to action with Barcelona on Sunday if the team punches their ticket to the Spanish Super Cup final.