Barcelona Receives Robert Lewandowski Injury Update Ahead of Sevilla Clash
Concerns mounted for Robert Lewandowski's fitness after the striker received a horror tackle from Croatia's Dominik Livaković on Oct. 15, but the Barcelona striker avoided a major injury.
Lewandowski arrived back at Barcelona on Oct. 16 to undergo tests that would determine his status ahead of the Catalans' upcoming match against Sevilla. The tests confirmed the striker only suffered a severe bruise on his right tibia, per Javier Miguel of AS.
Hansi Flick's leading goalscorer will therefore be available for Barcelona's first La Liga fixture after the October international break.
The news is a great relief for Barcelona just 24 hours after Lewandowski was the victim of a dangerous challenge in Poland's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia. Livaković surged out of his box to clear a ball and caught Poland's captain on the follow through, driving his studs into Lewandowski's leg.
Livaković was sent off for the tackle as Lewandowski remained on the ground in agony, surrounded by training staff. The 36-year-old finished the game for his country, but was seen limping out of PGE Narodowy Stadium after the match.
Lewandowski currently leads La Liga with 10 goals through nine matches. The Poland international already recorded two goals in Barcelona's first two Champions League fixtures as well.
With matches against Sevilla, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all coming in a seven-day span, Lewandowski's clean bill of health will be a great relief for Flick, especially with Lamine Yamal sidelined with a hamstring injury.