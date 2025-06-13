Report: Barcelona Reject Opening Offer for Wantaway Forward
Barcelona are reported to have rejected a bid from Monaco for winger Ansu Fati as conversations over his departure continue.
Fati struggled horribly for minutes last season under Hansi Flick, managing under 300 minutes across 11 appearances in all competitions. He rejected a January departure in favor of fighting for his future but is believed to have accepted the need for an exit this summer.
Monaco emerged as leading suitors earlier this summer and a deal was even thought to be close to completion, but MARCA have now revealed the two clubs are yet to agree on the terms of a move for Fati.
Barcelona are looking to sell Fati permanently, ideally with a buy-back clause, but Monaco are yet to agree to sign the struggling winger beyond a single-season loan.
Another area of concern is Fati’s salary. He is known to be one of the club’s top earners and Monaco are not believed to be prepared to pay anywhere close to a significant share of his current wage.
That is backed up by SPORT, who add that Fati will return from vacation next week in the hope of seeing an agreement reached quickly. He is keen to depart Barcelona and reignite a career which appeared destined for superstardom before a series of serious knee injuries derailed his progress.
Barcelona are hopeful of closing Fati’s sale at around €15 million ($17.4 million) but are demanding Monaco increase their proposal if they want to get a deal done.
Offloading Fati is seen as a crucial part of Barcelona’s transfer plans as his high wages contribute to the club’s ongoing battle to abide by La Liga’s salary regulations. The money raised through his sale would only be an added bonus.