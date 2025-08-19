Barcelona Unveil Retro 2025–26 Third Kit Inspired by Historic Side
Barcelona have unveiled their third kit for the 2025–26 season which is inspired by the most successful team in club history.
A neon orange number—described by the club as “bright mango”—is a tribute to the shirt which was first worn by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona that lined up for the 2009 Club World Cup final.
The Catalans had already won the Copa del Rey, La Liga, Champions League, Supercopa de España and UEFA Super Cup before travelling to Abu Dhabi for the chance to become the first side in history to ever claim six major titles in the same calendar year.
“If we lose today, we will still be the best team in the world. If we win, we will be eternal,” Guardiola told his players ahead of kickoff against Estudiantes.
Barcelona looked very much mortal after falling behind in the first half and were one minute away from defeat before Pedro forced extra time in the 89th minute. Lionel Messi struck the decisive winner, jutting out his sternum to score with his chest, or heart, as Barcelona fans like to say.
Hansi Flick’s modern iteration of Barcelona lifted just the three trophies last season, beating Real Madrid to the trio of domestic titles on offer. The goal for this year, as ever, to replicate Guardiola’s golden vintage. Flick himself is the only other manager to claim a sextuple in the men’s game with his Bayern Munich side in 2020.
Marcus Rashford was not part of the side which dominated Spain last term but has bold ambitions for the coming campaign. The Manchester United loanee was asked by SPORT if Barcelona could triumph in Europe this season. His answer was emphatic. “Not just the Champions League, but everything,” the 27-year-old insisted. “They had a great season last year. Now it’s about forgetting that, trying to repeat it, and improving.”