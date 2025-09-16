Julian Alvarez’s Agent Reveals Truth Behind Liverpool Interest
Julián Alvarez was linked with a possible move to Liverpool this summer, but his agent Fernando Hidalgo denied receiving any official offers from the defending English champions.
Despite inking a six-year contract with Atlético Madrid upon his arrival to the Spanish capital in Aug. 2024, Alvarez was already at the center of transfer speculation this summer. The former Manchester City star reportedly had interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, following his impressive debut campaign with Diego Simeone’s side.
Alvarez bagged 29 goals in 54 appearances with Atlético Madrid, finding the back of the net more often than some of Spain’s best forwards, like Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Júnior. With both the Reds and the Gunners in need of attacking reinforcements, Alvarez stood out as an obvious target for either club.
Yet Hidalgo revealed it was nothing but rumours linking the Argentine with a move back to the English top-flight.
“There were no official offers from Liverpool to sign Julián last season, and everything that has been said in this regard is false,” Alvarez’s agent told Erem News.
“Last summer there were no offers because Atlético de Madrid didn’t want to sell the player, so negotiations didn’t take place,” Hidalgo said.
Recent reports also claim that Alvarez was on Liverpool’s radar while he was still at Manchester City. The Reds reportedly proposed a swap deal for the striker and Luis Díaz, but the transfers never materialised, leaving Alvarez free to join Atlético Madrid.
Fast forward one year later and Liverpool bolstered their attack with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké and Alexander Isak instead. Alvarez, meanwhile, has gotten off to a slow start in 2025–26, scoring just one goal in Los Colchoneros’ opening four La Liga matches that resulted in only five total points.
“What is certain is that the player is fully committed to Atlético and is focused solely on doing what is best for the club,” Hidalgo added.
Alvarez was supposed to get a chance to face off with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, Sept. 17, but he was ruled out of the clash due to injury.