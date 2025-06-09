Barcelona Terminate Long-Time Defender’s Contract, New Team Already Agreed
Barcelona and Clément Lenglet have reached an agreement to terminate the defender’s contact ahead of the 2025–26 season.
The Frenchman, who spent the 2024–25 campaign on loan at Atlético Madrid, has signed a three-year contract with Diego Simeone’s side and will feature in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup with Los Colchoneros.
Barcelona confirmed Lenglet’s exit in a club statement and issued the following message to the center back: “FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Clément Lenglet for his commitment and dedication and wish him all the best for the future.”
Lenglet joined Barcelona in 2018 and made 160 appearances for the Spanish giants, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in the early years of his time in Catalonia. Over the last three seasons, though, the 29-year-old was dispatched on loan spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and most recently, Atlético Madrid.
After Barcelona claimed the 2024–25 domestic treble with 18-year-old Pau Cubarsí and 34-year-old Iñigo Martínez leading their backline, the need for Lenglet all-but disappeared. Both the club and the center back mutually agreed to part ways.
Lenglet now gets to permanently return to Atlético Madrid following his impressive debut campaign with the Spanish outfit. The France international made 34 appearances for Los Colchoneros and scored three goals along the way.
The former Barcelona defender is now under contract with Atlético Madrid through 2028. The deal allows Lenglet to make the trip to the United States in the coming days, where his new club is set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, June 15.