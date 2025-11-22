Barcelona vs. Athletic Club: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
After more than two years, Barcelona will return to their real home at the renovated Camp Nou when they host Athletic Club as La Liga action resumes following the international break.
It’s been a shaky opening months of the season for the La Liga champions. But a 4–2 victory over Celta Vigo plus the return of key players from injury should boost the confidence of Hansi Flick’s side, who will try to put on show in their highly-anticipated homecoming.
Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club have had their fair share of struggles this season. At this point last term, they were third in the standings compared to the uninspiring seventh place they currently hold. Still, there is enough quality to spoil Barcelona’s Camp Nou return.
A win would see Barcelona momentarily tie Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings, putting the pressure on Xabi Alonso’s side who are in action a day later.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in the reopening of the Camp Nou.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Athletic Club: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Athletic Club 0–3 Barcelona (May 25, 2025) – La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Athletic Club
Celta Vigo 2–4 Barcelona - 9/11/25
Athletic Club 1–0 Real Oviedo - 9/11/25
Club Brugge 3–3 Barcelona - 5/11/25
Newcastle United 2–0 Athletic Club - 5/11/25
Barcelona 3–1 Elche - 2/11/25
Real Sociedad 3–2 Athletic Club - 1/11/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 26/10/25
Athletic Club 0–1 Getafe - 25/10/25
Barcelona 6–1 Olympiacos - 21/10/25
Athletic Club 3–1 Qarabag FK - 22/10/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, La Liga TV
Canada
TSN+
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
Barcelona Team News
A number of important players should return from injury as Barcelona slowly start getting healthier after a brutal injury crisis compromised Flick’s side all of October.
Raphinha will give Barcelona a much welcomed boost in attack. Having just recovered from a hamstring injury that’s had him sidelined since late September, he’ll likely feature from the bench. Marcus Rashford will likely miss his first game of the season for Barça due to an illness, opening the door for Ferran Torres to start on the left wing.
The same level of caution won’t apply for Joan García, after undergoing knee surgery in September, the summer signing is back and will start between the sticks. Lamine Yamal withdrew from international duty due to his nagging groin injury, but after returning to training normally midweek, he should get the nod on the right wing.
Frenkie de Jong’s suspension and Pedri’s injury will force Flick to deploy a makeshift midfield. Marc Casadó is back to full fitness and Dani Olmo could be deployed alongside him, playing in a deeper role than usual but one where he thrived against Celta Vigo last time out.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletic Club
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, García Cubarsí, Balde; Casado, Olmo; Yamal, Fermín, Torres; Lewandowski.
Athletic Club Team News
Athletic Club are dealing with a number of injuries of their own, with Iñaki Williams and striker Maroan Sannadi joining the duo of Beñat Prados and Unai Egiluz in the treatment room.
On the bright side, Valverde will be boosted by the presence of two of his best players. Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams are in full training and should play against the Catalans. The latter could receive a hostile welcome by the Camp Nou crowd following his the highly scrutinized transfer saga that concluded with him staying at Athletic and not moving to Barça.
Spain national team center backs Daniel Vivian and Aymeric Laporte will have to be at their best to contain Barcelona’s attack. As will fellow international Unai Simón, playing a key role in goal.
Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Simón; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sancet, Williams; Guruzeta.
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Score Prediction
After an impressive season in 2024–25, Athletic Club look far more pedestrian to begin this term. Although the same could be said about Barcelona, the gap in levels is still there.
Barcelona’s depleted midfield will be an issue for Flick’s side, who may struggle to assume their usual control over possession and tempo of the game.
Nevertheless, the Blaugrana attack has been rounding into shape with seven goals in their last two matches. Feeding off their home support in their first game back home, they’ll be up for the challenge and will put on a show.
Yamal and Lewandowski could score and Raphinha will make an impact off the bench as Barça get an important win to keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid.