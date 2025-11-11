Bitter Spain, Barcelona Feud Escalates With New Lamine Yamal Development
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed Lamine Yamal’s withdrawal from the squad for their November internationals in a fiery statement hitting out at Barcelona.
Tensions between Barcelona and the RFEF have been high ever since Yamal was diagnosed with a groin injury, later clarified to be pubalgia, following the September international window. Barça manager Hansi Flick engaged in a war of words with Spain counterpart Luis de la Fuente over a perceived lack of protection for the young winger.
Yamal withdrew from the October squad because of the injury but was expected to be part of November’s group, with De la Fuente publicly confirming he did not believe there were any fresh concerns about his fitness.
Now, however, the RFEF have confirmed Yamal’s withdrawal from the squad as they appeared to accuse Barcelona of going behind their backs to get a new diagnosis for the winger.
“The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and displeasure after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, the day of the start of the official training camp with the national team, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning,” a statement read.
“This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team, with knowledge of the details only through a report received at 22:40 last night, which indicated the medical recommendation of rest for 7–10 days.
“Given this situation, and prioritizing at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up.
“We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery.”
Barcelona Consult Specialist Over Yamal’s Fitness
News of Yamal’s withdrawal from the Spain squad comes shortly after reports from SPORT and Mundo Deportivo revealed Barcelona had spoken with an international specialist for an outside opinion on Yamal’s fitness.
Belgian surgeon Ernest Schilders, a specialist in pubic and adductor injuries, was flown into Barcelona to meet with team doctor Ricard Pruna to discuss Yamal’s condition and how Barcelona should proceed.
The report claims Schilders was satisfied with the club’s plan for Yamal, praising medical staff for catching the issue early and limiting the prospect of long-term damage.
Yamal is expected back in action by the time the international break comes to a close. Barcelona host Athletic Club, potentially at Camp Nou, on Nov. 22, before a trip to Chelsea in the Champions League three days later.