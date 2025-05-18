Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona are back in action on a celebratory Sunday evening, as fifth-place Villarreal visit Catalonia.
A 2–0 win over neighbours Espanyol inspired by a trademark Lamine Yamal strike ensured Hansi Flick’s spectacular side wrapped up the title with a couple of games to spare. Real Madrid’s dramatic late victory over Mallorca on Wednesday meant Barça required a result the following evening.
While their Champions League exit at the hands of Inter dashed the club’s quadruple hopes, Barcelona will end the season with three major pieces of silverware. It’s been some debut campaign for Flick, and one of the club’s standout performances of the season arrived in the reverse fixture against Villarreal back in September.
The Yellow Submarine succumbed to a 5–1 battering on home soil last time out against Flick’s men, but they’ll be looking to take advantage of a Barcelona team that’s bound to be more relaxed after their title success was confirmed.
Four victories in a row for the visitors leaves them with a great chance of playing in next season’s Champions League. They’re currently five points clear of Real Betis with two games to go. A point on Sunday would all but guarantee a top-five finish.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Villarreal Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Kick-off Time: 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
- Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero
- VAR: Javier Alberola Rojas
Barcelona vs. Villarreal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 4 wins
- Villarreal: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona (September 22, 2024) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Villarreal
Espanyol 0–2 Barcelona—05/15/25
Villarreal 3–0 Leganes—05/14/25
Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid—05/11//25
Girona 0–1 Villarreal—05/10/25
Inter 4–3 Barcelona (AET)—05/06/25
Villarreal 4–2 Osasuna—05/03/25
Real Valladolid 1–2 Barcelona—05/03/25
Villarreal 1–0 Espanyol—04/27/25
Barcelona 3–3 Inter—04/30/25
Celta Vigo 3–0 Villarreal—04/23/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Villarreal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Canada
TSN+, TSN5
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Barcelona Team News
The champions are without defenders Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo on Sunday, while Ferran Torres’s season is over. Robert Lewandowski will start against Villarreal and aim to close the gap on Kylian Mbappé in the Pichichi race.
Marc Casadó has been included in Flick’s matchday squad having missed a chunk of the season due to a significant knee injury. The German manager could offer either Pedri or Frenkie de Jong respite here, with Gavi expected to start in midfield. Fermín López is expected to replace Dani Olmo.
Alejandro Balde may return to the team at left-back, as could Pau Cubarsí. The pair were used off the bench on Thursday night.
Iñigo Martinez is eligible to return from suspension.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; García, Cubarsí, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Fermín, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
Villarreal Team News
Juan Foyth and Willy Kambwala, two former Premier League defenders, are slated to start in Villarreal’s backline on Sunday, while Álex Baena is the man to watch out for in attack. Ayoze Pérez, once of Leicester and Newcastle, is Villarreal’s leading goalscorer this season, boasting 18 La Liga goals.
With Thierno Barry out injured, Pérez will lead the visitors' line on Sunday.
Former Barca forward Ilias Akhomach is also unavailable, as are veteran defenders Raúl Albiol and Kiko Femenía.
Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Luiz Junior; Foyth, Kambwala, Costa, Pedraza; Gueye, Parejo; Pepe, Baena, Pino; Pérez.
Barcelona vs. Villarreal Score Prediction
Villarreal have been a wonderful watch this season, with Marcelino’s harmonious possession dynamics allowing their playmakers to thrive. They should have success against this aggressive Barcelona defence, even if they aren’t blessed with blistering pace up top.
The visitors are the third-highest scorers in the division, but they tend to shell a few as well. While Barcelona don’t have all that much to play for, they’ll be keen to celebrate La Liga glory on their final home outing of the season.
Expect more chaos and fireworks in a goal-heavy Barcelona win.