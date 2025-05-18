SI

Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona host their final home game of the season against fifth-place Villarreal on Sunday.

Barcelona host Villarreal in their first game as La Liga champions.
Barcelona host Villarreal in their first game as La Liga champions. / IMAGO/Visionhaus

Newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona are back in action on a celebratory Sunday evening, as fifth-place Villarreal visit Catalonia.

A 2–0 win over neighbours Espanyol inspired by a trademark Lamine Yamal strike ensured Hansi Flick’s spectacular side wrapped up the title with a couple of games to spare. Real Madrid’s dramatic late victory over Mallorca on Wednesday meant Barça required a result the following evening.

While their Champions League exit at the hands of Inter dashed the club’s quadruple hopes, Barcelona will end the season with three major pieces of silverware. It’s been some debut campaign for Flick, and one of the club’s standout performances of the season arrived in the reverse fixture against Villarreal back in September.

The Yellow Submarine succumbed to a 5–1 battering on home soil last time out against Flick’s men, but they’ll be looking to take advantage of a Barcelona team that’s bound to be more relaxed after their title success was confirmed.

Four victories in a row for the visitors leaves them with a great chance of playing in next season’s Champions League. They’re currently five points clear of Real Betis with two games to go. A point on Sunday would all but guarantee a top-five finish.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Villarreal Kick-Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
  • Date: Sunday, May 18
  • Kick-off Time: 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
  • Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero
  • VAR: Javier Alberola Rojas

Barcelona vs. Villarreal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Barcelona: 4 wins
  • Villarreal: 1 win
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona (September 22, 2024) - La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Barcelona

Villarreal

Espanyol 0–2 Barcelona—05/15/25

Villarreal 3–0 Leganes—05/14/25

Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid—05/11//25

Girona 0–1 Villarreal—05/10/25

Inter 4–3 Barcelona (AET)—05/06/25

Villarreal 4–2 Osasuna—05/03/25

Real Valladolid 1–2 Barcelona—05/03/25

Villarreal 1–0 Espanyol—04/27/25

Barcelona 3–3 Inter—04/30/25

Celta Vigo 3–0 Villarreal—04/23/25

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Villarreal on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

Canada

TSN+, TSN5

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Barcelona Team News

Fermin Lopez
Fermin Lopez scored Barcelona's second goal on Thursday night / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The champions are without defenders Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo on Sunday, while Ferran Torres’s season is over. Robert Lewandowski will start against Villarreal and aim to close the gap on Kylian Mbappé in the Pichichi race.

Marc Casadó has been included in Flick’s matchday squad having missed a chunk of the season due to a significant knee injury. The German manager could offer either Pedri or Frenkie de Jong respite here, with Gavi expected to start in midfield. Fermín López is expected to replace Dani Olmo.

Alejandro Balde may return to the team at left-back, as could Pau Cubarsí. The pair were used off the bench on Thursday night.

Iñigo Martinez is eligible to return from suspension.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; García, Cubarsí, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Fermín, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Villarreal Team News

Ayoze Perez
Ayoze Perez has had an excellent season for Villarreal / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Juan Foyth and Willy Kambwala, two former Premier League defenders, are slated to start in Villarreal’s backline on Sunday, while Álex Baena is the man to watch out for in attack. Ayoze Pérez, once of Leicester and Newcastle, is Villarreal’s leading goalscorer this season, boasting 18 La Liga goals.

With Thierno Barry out injured, Pérez will lead the visitors' line on Sunday.

Former Barca forward Ilias Akhomach is also unavailable, as are veteran defenders Raúl Albiol and Kiko Femenía.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Luiz Junior; Foyth, Kambwala, Costa, Pedraza; Gueye, Parejo; Pepe, Baena, Pino; Pérez.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal Score Prediction

Villarreal have been a wonderful watch this season, with Marcelino’s harmonious possession dynamics allowing their playmakers to thrive. They should have success against this aggressive Barcelona defence, even if they aren’t blessed with blistering pace up top.

The visitors are the third-highest scorers in the division, but they tend to shell a few as well. While Barcelona don’t have all that much to play for, they’ll be keen to celebrate La Liga glory on their final home outing of the season.

Expect more chaos and fireworks in a goal-heavy Barcelona win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–2 Villarreal

