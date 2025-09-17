Bayern Munich 3–1 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Harry Kane Buries Blues in Champions League Return
Chelsea’s first Champions League game since 2023 ended in a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, who deservedly dispatched the Blues 3–1 at the Allianz Arena.
After an initial period where both teams exchanged dangerous opportunities, the hosts found the breakthrough in the 20th minute. Michael Olise went past João Pedro and sent in a powerful low cross that Tosin Adarabioyo couldn’t clear as the ball bounced of Trevoh Chalobah’s knee into the back of the net.
Chelsea looked increasingly nervous after conceding and things then went from bad to worse when Moisés Caicedo brought down Harry Kane inside the area, leaving the referee no choice but to signal for a penalty-kick. Kane stepped-up and dispatched the penalty to double Bayern’s lead in the 27th minute.
Just two minutes later, when it looked like Chelsea were on the brink of complete collapse, Cole Palmer appeared. In a deadly counter-attack, Palmer carried the ball at speed after a quick one-two combination with Malo Gusto. He fired a shot past Manuel Neuer to tie a bow on a stellar play and give Chelsea life.
Bayern were the better team to begin the second half, but Robert Sánchez proved his quality as a shot-stopper to deny the hosts. But Bayern’s dominance eventually materialized in their third goal. Gusto made an egregious mistake in build-up and left the ball on a platter for Kane to secure his brace with a cool finish.
Enzo Maresca’s side looked completely overwhelmed in the second half, unable to create dangerous opportunities to try to get back in the game. Bayern dominated possession and looked comfortable stepping-off the accelerator with the game on ice.
Late in the game it appeared Palmer scored his and Chelsea’s second after brilliant play from Andrey Santos, but VAR intervened and the goals was disallowed for offside.
The game exposed Chelsea’s deficiencies, especially in defence, and that there’s still a lot of work to be done before the Blues can be considered among the true contenders in the Champions League.
Player ratings from the game below.
Bayern Munich Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Manuel Neuer
6.9
RB: Konrad Laimer
7.2
CB: Dayot Upamecano
7
CB: Jonathan Tah
6.4
LB: Josip Stanišić
6.8
CM: Joshua Kimmich
7.3
CM: Aleksandar Pavlović
6.4
RW: Michael Olise
7.1
AM: Serge Gnabry
7.6
LW: Luis Díaz
7
ST: Harry Kane
9.3
SUB: Kim Min-Jae (46’ for Tah)
6.5
SUB: Sacha Boey (51’ for Stanišić)
7
SUB: Leon Goretzka (64’ for Pavlović)
6.8
SUB: Tom Bischof (90’ for Gnabry)
N/A
SUB: Nicolas Jackson (90’ for Kane)
N/A
Subs not used: Jonas Urbig (GK), Sven Ulreich (GK), Cassiano Kiala, David Santos, Lennart Karl
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
6.9
RB: Malo Gusto
6.9
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
5.1
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
6.2
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.2
CM: Reece James
6.1
CM: Moisés Caicedo
6
RW: Cole Palmer
7.7
AM: Enzo Fernández
6.5
LW: Pedro Neto
6.2
ST: João Pedro
7
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (68’ for Neto)
6.3
SUB: Andrey Santos (68’ for James)
6.1
SUB: Estêvão (81’ for Fernández)
N/A
Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Ted Curd (GK), Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Facundo Bounanotte, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Marc Guiu
Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)