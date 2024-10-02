Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Champions League
Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich continues its quest for a seventh UEFA Champions League title when it squares off against Aston Villa.
Bayern's perfect start to the new Bundesliga season was halted in a 1–1 draw vs. reigning German champion Bayer Leverskusen at the Allianz Arena. However, Bayern remains undefeated in the league under new boss Vincent Kompany with four wins and one draw to sit atop the Bundesliga with 13 points.
Kompany would love for his side to put up another dominant performance in the Champions League like it did against Dinamo Zagreb putting nine goals past the Croatian outfit. However, Aston Villa is a much stronger side than Dinamo and will test Bayern's resolve at Villa Park with players like Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and John McGinn.
Since Bayern has had a few days of rest between its draw vs. Leverkusen and the upcoming European clash, Kompany could look to pick a similar lineup. Komany could be tempted to give players like João Palhinha and Konrad Laimer starts but both players haven't featured much in the early stages of his tenure.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer–Bayern's legendary shot-stopper looks to lean on his experience in a huge Champions League clash away from home.
RB: Raphaël Guerreiro–The left-back turned right-back keeps his place in the side as he's key to the team's build-up in possession.
CB: Dayot Upamecano–Kompany has shown he believes in Upamecano to be the leading center-back in his backline no matter the opponent.
CB: Kim Min-jae–The South Korea international has featured in every match thus far for Bayern and that trend should continue against Villa.
LB: Alphonso Davies–Kompany continues to lean on the explosive full-back to get up the pitch and join in on the attacking charge alongside Kane and Gnabry.
DM: Joshua Kimmich–Kimmich has excelled in his original position in the new season, sitting just in front of the backline and spraying passes out wide to start attacks.
DM: Aleksandar Pavlović–The 20-year-old hopes to score another long-range stunner like he did vs. Leverkusen to give Bayern the best chance of victory in the midweek battle.
RW: Michael Olise–The ex-Crystal Palace player has hit the ground running in Munich, making the right-wing position his own after a string of excellent performances.
AM: Jama Musiala–Bayern need Musiala fit and firing to threaten the leaky Villa defense that's conceded nine Premier League goals this season.
LW: Serge Gnabry–Gnabry seemed likely to leave the Allianz Arena this summer but has revitalized his Bayern career and impressed in the early stages of the campaign.
ST: Harry Kane–There were concerns among the Bayern fanbase after he was substituted off late on in the Leverkusen match with an apparent ankle injury but he's expected to be fit to start at Villa Park.