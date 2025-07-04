Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Musiala Return a Major Boost
Bayern Munich will have to bypass the European champions if they’re to reach the semifinals of the 2025 Club World Cup.
The Bundesliga champions took on Paris Saint-Germain last November in the Champions League league phase and eased to a 1–0 victory. However, the PSG of that night will not be the team Vincent Kompany’s side encounter in Atlanta. Luis Enrique has since evolved his swashbuckling Parisians into the world’s best.
While Bayern were beaten by Benfica in their final group game, they’ve so far impressed in the United States, particularly with their work out of possession. Flamengo appeared to be a tough round of 16 match-up on paper, but the German giants cast them aside thanks to a ruthless Harry Kane display in front of goal.
Their stellar showing means changes are likely to be limited for Saturday’s quarterfinal. Here’s how they could line up against PSG.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-3-3)
GK: Manuel Neuer—Kompany has shuffled his pack plenty at the tournament so far, with Neuer the only player to not miss a single minute.
RB: Konrad Laimer—While Laimer was excellent in central midfield at the end of Thomas Tuchel’s reign, Kompany has successfully overseen his conversion into a relentless up-and-down fullback. Julian Nagelsmann first considered the idea when the pair were together at RB Leipzig.
CB: Jonathan Tah—The new arrival has been thrust immediately into the limelight with Kim Min-Jae out injured. His biggest test of the summer comes this weekend.
CB: Dayot Upamecano—Upamecano had a solid season during Kompany’s first at the helm, but missed the run-in due to injury. He’s working his way back this summer, and should make his third start of the tournament on Saturday.
LB: Josip Stanišić—The versatile defender spoke about his shift to left-back ahead of Saturday’s game, suggesting that it’s not too big of a change from playing center or rightback. The sturdy Croatian will retain his place and likely see plenty of Désiré Doué.
CM: Joshua Kimmich—His restoration in midfield has been key to Bayern’s success under Kompany, and there’s no doubt that he’ll be involved from the get-go in Atlanta.
CM: Leon Goretzka—The German enjoyed a resurgence last season and was paired alongside Kimmich in the round of 16. Goretzka remains key to their work without the ball.
RW: Michael Olise—Olise vs. Mendes is an individual tussle worth tuning in for. The Portuguese got the better of most elite wingers he faced last season.
AM: Jamal Musiala—Bayern’s new No. 10 has been in and out of the team since cashing in against Auckland City. While PSG are superb, the Germans will feel they can utilise Musiala to exploit Vitinha’s defensive shortcomings.
LW: Kingsley Coman—The Frenchman picked up a muscle injury last time out, but the setback isn’t expected to keep him out of Saturday’s quarterfinal.
ST: Harry Kane—Kane’s finishes in the previous round were vintage, and he’s searching for Club World Cup Golden Boot honors. However, he’ll need his team to advance into the last four to give himself the best chance.