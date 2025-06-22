Bayern Munich ‘Targeting Second Liverpool Star’ Alongside Cody Gakpo
Bayern Munich are in the market for a Leroy Sané replacement this summer and, alongside Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, are now said to have identified Reds teammate Luis Díaz as a potential target.
Bayern were keen to extend Sané’s contract off the back of his most prolific scoring season in the Bundesliga but failed to agree to terms with the German international, who has since agreed to join Galatasaray on a three-year deal. His departure will be confirmed after the Club World Cup.
Vincent Kompany’s side were in the market for a new winger even before Sané’s contract rejection, and the German’s impending exit has only hastened the need for the club to bolster their attack.
The Bundesliga champions have been linked with a whole host of names. After missing out on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, the likes of Gakpo and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams were named as targets, and now BILD say their search for an alternate attacking option has led them to Díaz.
The outlet speculates whether Liverpool need to sell a couple of borderline key assets to facilitate the record-breaking arrival of Wirtz, and Díaz, in particular, has been regarded as a talent the Reds would be willing to let go for the right price. Gakpo less so, but the Dutchman is said to be ‘firmly in the sights’ of Bayern director Max Eberl.
Bayern had been in the mix to sign Wirtz, and they undoubtedly would’ve been hurt by the German’s decision to join Liverpool given their knack for poaching the Bundesliga’s best.
Díaz has also caught the eye of Barcelona, who have similar transfer priorities to Bayern and are seemingly targeting the same players. Barça were trying to get Liverpool to soften their valuation of the Colombian, which was believed to be around €80 million (£68.3 million, $107.7 million) at the end of the season, and there have been reports suggesting that the Reds are now willing to take €60 million (£51.2 million, $68.9 million) for him this summer.
Bradley Barcola, Jamie Gittens and Gabriel Martinelli are also named as wingers on Bayern’s radar.