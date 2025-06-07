Cody Gakpo Responds to Liverpool Transfer Rumors Amid Bayern Munich Links
Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, but he's playing down any rumors while on international duty with the Netherlands.
“I haven't heard anything about it myself. I'm closing myself off from it. Maybe my agent has heard something, but I'm focusing on myself,” Gakpo said speaking to reporters in response to Bayern Munich links.
Gakpo became a first-choice option for Arne Slot this season as Liverpool challenged on all fronts. He missed just three Premier League matches with a knock while making seven Champions League appearances and six in the EFL Cup. He was not in either of Slot's matchday squads for the Reds' two FA Cup matches.
While primarily featuring as a left winger, he can also be deployed as a centre-forward if called upon. Though, all of his goal contributions came while appearing off the left. Gakpo scored 10 goals and provided five assists en route to lifting the Premier League trophy. He also bagged three goals in the Champions League and five more in the EFL Cup. If not for the injury he suffered, he could've likely appeared in all 38 league games.
Gakpo is contracted through the summer of 2028, so the Premier League champions aren't necessarily in a rush to extend him. But, if clubs keep making their interest known, they might have a decision to make in either reaching a new deal or potentially cashing in.
He's not the only Liverpool forward linked with a move this summer either. After lengthy contract negotiations throughout the season with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Luis Díaz has opened the door for a summer transfer as well.
As far as incomings go, Liverpool continue to chase Florian Wirtz. Germany and Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm supported the reported move with him backing Wirtz to succeed under Slot.