Jude Bellingham Makes Real Madrid History in El Clasico Win
Jude Bellingham put in a vintage performance in Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Barcelona to etch his name in the El Clásico history books.
The England international is now the youngest Real Madrid player to bag a goal and an assist in El Clásico in the 21st century. Bellingham accomplished the feat at 22 years and 119 days old.
Vinícius Júnior previously held the record for his dominant showing against the Catalans in the 2023 Copa del Rey semifinals. At 22 years and 267 days old, the winger opened the scoring in the second leg of the tie at the Camp Nou and then set up Karim Benzema’s hat trick.
Two years later, the record now belongs to Bellingham. The midfielder played a perfectly-timed ball to Kylian Mbappé to get Los Blancos on the scoresheet in the first Clásico of the 2025–26 season.
He then found himself in the right place at the right time on the brink of halftime to tap in what wound up being the winner for Xabi Alonso’s men on Sunday afternoon.
Bellingham Takes Real Madrid to the Next Level
Real Madrid were forced to play the first month of the season without Bellingham, who was recovering from shoulder surgery. The Spanish giants did well in his absence, claiming the top spot in La Liga, but Los Blancos are at their best with the 22-year-old on the pitch.
It took some time for Bellingham to rediscover his form after so long on the sidelines; Alonso did him no favors by starting him in the first Madrid derby of the season so soon after he became available.
Yet now, Bellingham looks back to his old self. The former Borussia Dortmund standout scored Real Madrid’s lone goal against Juventus on Wednesday and then followed it up with another winner against Barcelona.
“[Bellingham] did well against Juve, [Barcelona] and even at Getafe. He’s had three very good games and we knew that before the last break he needed minutes to get going and get a feel for things,” Alonso said in his postgame press conference.
“He’s done better than expected after the break. He’s a player who’s very much about feeling, transmitting and connecting. He’s played some very good games.”