Jude Bellingham Sees Historic Champions League Achievement Marred by Defeat Against Liverpool

The England international overtook Iker Casillas, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to own an impressive Champions League record.

Jude Bellingham couldn’t shine against Liverpool in his 50th Champions League appearance.
Jude Bellingham couldn’t shine against Liverpool in his 50th Champions League appearance. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham celebrated his 50th Champions League appearance on Tuesday night, overtaking Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas as the youngest player ever accomplish such a feat.

The England international made his Champions League debut at just 17 years old with Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 2020. Bellingham has since gone on to create some unforgettable moments in his European career.

Through 50 Champions League appearances, Bellingham has 14 goals and 13 assists. He also played a major role in Real Madrid conquering their all-time leading 15th Champions League title in 2023–24 during his debut season with the club.

Nevertheless, on the day that witnessed his 50th Champions League appearance, Bellingham and Real Madrid were stifled. Liverpool defeated Los Blancos 1–0 at Anfield in a poor performance from Xabi Alonso’s side.

Liverpool’s midfield was able to contain Bellingham, who didn’t have much of an attacking impact and spent much of the night tracking back to defend.

Still, it’s an impressive achievement from Bellingham, who has blossomed into one of the best midfielders and all around players in the world before his 23rd birthday.

Youngest Players to Reach 50 Champions League Appearances

Player

Age

Team

Jude Bellingham

22 years, 28 days

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid

Iker Casillas

22 years, 155 days

Real Madrid

Cesc Fàbregas

22 years, 331 days

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappé

22 years, 339 days

Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi

23 years, 166 days

Barcelona

Jude Bellingham Scoring Streak Snapped in Real Madrid Defeat

Jude Bellingham had a frustrating evening at Anfield. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bellingham saw a three-game goalscoring streak come to an end against Liverpool, his best run of form in front of goal in all of 2025.

The Reds did a good job of limiting the influence of not only Bellingham, but the entirety of Real Madrid’s attack. Kylian Mbappé, who had scored in 14 of his last 15 appearances for club and country, failed to register a single shot on goal.

Bellingham’s ability to find the back of the net had been on full display in his last three games for Los Blancos. He scored the lone goal in Madrid’s win against Juventus last time out in the Champions League and then bagged the match-winner to defeat Barcelona in the first El Clásico of the season.

He then scored a cracking goal as Alonso’s side cruised to a comfortable 4–0 win over Valencia at the weekend, confirming his sensational form ever since returning from injury.

Following the stumble at Anfield, Bellingham and Real Madrid will aim to rediscover their mojo when they visit city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in their last match before the November international break.

