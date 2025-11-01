SI

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Valencia: Dazzling Display Ahead of Anfield Trip

Los Blancos made it 10 wins in 11 league matches under Xabi Alonso.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid put in a clinical performance against Valencia.
Real Madrid put in a clinical performance against Valencia. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid cruised to a 4–0 victory over Valencia on Saturday evening, extending their winning streak to six matches across all competitions.

Kylian Mbappé began the night by presenting his Golden Boot award to the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu, setting the stage for what was to come. The Frenchman bagged a brace that could have been a hat trick had Vinícius Júnior not taken a penalty in the first half, which he then missed.

Jude Bellingham and Álvaro Carreras joined in on the scoring to secure all three points in dominant fashion for Real Madrid. The win puts Xabi Alonso’s men eight points clear of Barcelona, who have yet to play this weekend, atop the La Liga standings.

Los Blancos will now turn their attention to their looming trip to Anfield, where they will face off with defending Premier League winners Liverpool in a must-see Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-3-3)

Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé
The connection between Arda Güler (left) and Kylian Mbappé is seemingly unstoppable. / Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois7.4: Only forced to muster a single save in what wound up being his fourth clean sheet in six matches.

RB: Federico Valverde8.9: Delivered his best performance of the season. Valverde’s assist only begins to tell the story of his dominance, both on the right flank and in the midfield, where he constantly drifted.

CB: Éder Militão7.6: Did more to contribute on set pieces than he had to in defense.

CB: Dean Huijsen7.3: Little intervention was needed from the Spaniard, so much so that he got to spend the final 20 minutes of the match on the bench, a rare occurrence.

LB: Álvaro Carreras9.2: Worth every bit of the €50 million ($58.4 million) Real Madrid paid this summer. Carreras completed the most passes, won the most duels, committed the most tackles and scored the best goal of the match.

CM: Arda Güler7.8: Bounced back from a poor Clásico performance in style. Güler’s ability to provide elite service to Mbappé makes him one of the most important players on the pitch for Los Blancos.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni6.8: Only had a yellow card and 32 touches to show for his performance before he was replaced at halftime.

CM: Jude Bellingham8.5: Unstoppable in all aspects. Bellingham crashed the box with ease, routinely recovered possession and bagged his third goal in as many matches.

RW: Franco Mastantuono6.9: Failed to have an impact on a night when Real Madrid’s attack overloaded the left-hand side of the pitch.

ST: Kylian Mbappé9.1: What more is there to say? Mbappé is not only the most dangerous goalscorer in white, but in all of Spain and possibly Europe.

LW: Vinícius Júnior7.1: Did well to create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, but when his name was called, the Brazilian let his team down from the spot.

Substitute

Rating (Out of 10)

Dani Ceballos (46’ for Güler)

6.5

Eduardo Camavinga (46’ for Tchouaméni)

6.7

Raúl Asencio (68’ for Huijsen)

6.3

Endrick (79’ for Mbappé)

6.4

Rodrygo (79’ for Vinícius Júnior)

6.0

Subs not used: Fran González (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Ferland Mendy, Fran García, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Brahim Díaz, Gonzalo García.

Valencia (4-4-2)

Starting XI: Julen Agirrezabala; Thierry Correia, César Tárrega, José Copete, José Gayà; Luis Rioja, Baptiste Santamaria, Pepelu, Diego López; Lucas Beltrán, Arnaut Danjuma.

Subs used: André Almeida, Hugo Duro, Jesús Vázquez, Eray Cömert, Javi Guerra.

Player of the Match: Álvaro Carreras (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid 4–0 Barcelona—How It Unfolded at the Santiago Bernabéu

Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham
Kylian Mbappé (left) and Jude Bellingham led Real Madrid to three points. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

The disparity between Real Madrid and Valencia was on full display as soon as the opening whistle sounded on Saturday evening. The hosts sent shot after shot at goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, who did what he could to withstand the overwhelming pressure until his defense let him down.

What started as a routine corner from Los Blancos soon ended in chaos. Both Bellingham and Mbappé were taken down at the back post while César Tárrega committed a handball all in the same sequence. A lengthy VAR review eventually resulted in referee Mateo Busquets pointing to the spot.

Mbappé stepped up and buried his 17th goal of the season to put Real Madrid 1–0 up in the 19th minute. The clinical penalty was redemption after the Frenchman saw his effort from 12 yards out saved in El Clásico.

The pitch continued to tilt in Los Blancos’ favor, so much so that it became a matter of when, not if, Alonso’s men would find the back of the net again. Like so many times this season, Güler picked out Mbappé with an inch-perfect cross that the forward met on the volley to double his side’s lead just past the half-hour mark.

Real Madrid soon had the opportunity to add to their lead after Carreras won the hosts their second penalty of the night. Instead of feeding Mbappé his hat trick, it was Vinícius Júnior who stepped up to the spot, and the Brazilian failed to convert.

There was little time for the team or the packed crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu to dwell on the miss, though, because Bellingham rifled home an ambitious strike from just outside the box to give Real Madrid a 3–0 lead heading into halftime.

The second half lacked the goalscoring of the first, but not due to a lack of effort from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants completely suffocated the visitors with relentless pressure, but the end product was missing from the stars in white until Carreras delivered a moment of magic in the 82nd minute.

The left back scored his first goal for Real Madrid in jaw-dropping fashion. Carreras bent a stunning strike into the top corner of the net that not even the best goalkeeper in the world could have stopped, sealing the 4–0 win for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia Halftime Stats

Statistic

Real Madrid

Valencia

Possession

63%

37%

Expected Goals (xG)

2.23

0.18

Total Shots

13

2

Shots on Target

9

0

Big Chances

4

0

Pass Accuracy

89%

82%

Fouls

7

4

Corners

3

0

Real Madrid vs. Valencia Full Time Statistics

Statistic

Real Madrid

Valencia

Possession

65%

68%

Expected Goals (xG)

2.80

0.46

Total Shots

21

4

Shots on Target

11

1

Big Chances

4

0

Pass Accuracy

90%

84%

Fouls

14

7

Corners

7

1

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer