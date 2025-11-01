Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Valencia: Dazzling Display Ahead of Anfield Trip
Real Madrid cruised to a 4–0 victory over Valencia on Saturday evening, extending their winning streak to six matches across all competitions.
Kylian Mbappé began the night by presenting his Golden Boot award to the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu, setting the stage for what was to come. The Frenchman bagged a brace that could have been a hat trick had Vinícius Júnior not taken a penalty in the first half, which he then missed.
Jude Bellingham and Álvaro Carreras joined in on the scoring to secure all three points in dominant fashion for Real Madrid. The win puts Xabi Alonso’s men eight points clear of Barcelona, who have yet to play this weekend, atop the La Liga standings.
Los Blancos will now turn their attention to their looming trip to Anfield, where they will face off with defending Premier League winners Liverpool in a must-see Champions League clash on Tuesday night.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—7.4: Only forced to muster a single save in what wound up being his fourth clean sheet in six matches.
RB: Federico Valverde—8.9: Delivered his best performance of the season. Valverde’s assist only begins to tell the story of his dominance, both on the right flank and in the midfield, where he constantly drifted.
CB: Éder Militão—7.6: Did more to contribute on set pieces than he had to in defense.
CB: Dean Huijsen—7.3: Little intervention was needed from the Spaniard, so much so that he got to spend the final 20 minutes of the match on the bench, a rare occurrence.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—9.2: Worth every bit of the €50 million ($58.4 million) Real Madrid paid this summer. Carreras completed the most passes, won the most duels, committed the most tackles and scored the best goal of the match.
CM: Arda Güler—7.8: Bounced back from a poor Clásico performance in style. Güler’s ability to provide elite service to Mbappé makes him one of the most important players on the pitch for Los Blancos.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—6.8: Only had a yellow card and 32 touches to show for his performance before he was replaced at halftime.
CM: Jude Bellingham—8.5: Unstoppable in all aspects. Bellingham crashed the box with ease, routinely recovered possession and bagged his third goal in as many matches.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—6.9: Failed to have an impact on a night when Real Madrid’s attack overloaded the left-hand side of the pitch.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—9.1: What more is there to say? Mbappé is not only the most dangerous goalscorer in white, but in all of Spain and possibly Europe.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—7.1: Did well to create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, but when his name was called, the Brazilian let his team down from the spot.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Dani Ceballos (46’ for Güler)
6.5
Eduardo Camavinga (46’ for Tchouaméni)
6.7
Raúl Asencio (68’ for Huijsen)
6.3
Endrick (79’ for Mbappé)
6.4
Rodrygo (79’ for Vinícius Júnior)
6.0
Subs not used: Fran González (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Ferland Mendy, Fran García, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Brahim Díaz, Gonzalo García.
Valencia (4-4-2)
Starting XI: Julen Agirrezabala; Thierry Correia, César Tárrega, José Copete, José Gayà; Luis Rioja, Baptiste Santamaria, Pepelu, Diego López; Lucas Beltrán, Arnaut Danjuma.
Subs used: André Almeida, Hugo Duro, Jesús Vázquez, Eray Cömert, Javi Guerra.
Player of the Match: Álvaro Carreras (Real Madrid)
Real Madrid 4–0 Barcelona—How It Unfolded at the Santiago Bernabéu
The disparity between Real Madrid and Valencia was on full display as soon as the opening whistle sounded on Saturday evening. The hosts sent shot after shot at goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, who did what he could to withstand the overwhelming pressure until his defense let him down.
What started as a routine corner from Los Blancos soon ended in chaos. Both Bellingham and Mbappé were taken down at the back post while César Tárrega committed a handball all in the same sequence. A lengthy VAR review eventually resulted in referee Mateo Busquets pointing to the spot.
Mbappé stepped up and buried his 17th goal of the season to put Real Madrid 1–0 up in the 19th minute. The clinical penalty was redemption after the Frenchman saw his effort from 12 yards out saved in El Clásico.
The pitch continued to tilt in Los Blancos’ favor, so much so that it became a matter of when, not if, Alonso’s men would find the back of the net again. Like so many times this season, Güler picked out Mbappé with an inch-perfect cross that the forward met on the volley to double his side’s lead just past the half-hour mark.
Real Madrid soon had the opportunity to add to their lead after Carreras won the hosts their second penalty of the night. Instead of feeding Mbappé his hat trick, it was Vinícius Júnior who stepped up to the spot, and the Brazilian failed to convert.
There was little time for the team or the packed crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu to dwell on the miss, though, because Bellingham rifled home an ambitious strike from just outside the box to give Real Madrid a 3–0 lead heading into halftime.
The second half lacked the goalscoring of the first, but not due to a lack of effort from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants completely suffocated the visitors with relentless pressure, but the end product was missing from the stars in white until Carreras delivered a moment of magic in the 82nd minute.
The left back scored his first goal for Real Madrid in jaw-dropping fashion. Carreras bent a stunning strike into the top corner of the net that not even the best goalkeeper in the world could have stopped, sealing the 4–0 win for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid vs. Valencia Halftime Stats
Statistic
Real Madrid
Valencia
Possession
63%
37%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.23
0.18
Total Shots
13
2
Shots on Target
9
0
Big Chances
4
0
Pass Accuracy
89%
82%
Fouls
7
4
Corners
3
0
Real Madrid vs. Valencia Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Real Madrid
Valencia
Possession
65%
68%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.80
0.46
Total Shots
21
4
Shots on Target
11
1
Big Chances
4
0
Pass Accuracy
90%
84%
Fouls
14
7
Corners
7
1