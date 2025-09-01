Report: Ben Chilwell Agrees Chelsea Exit, Raheem Sterling Left in Limbo
Ben Chilwell is set to complete a permanent transfer from Chelsea to Strasbourg, it has emerged, but Raheem Sterling continues to wait for a resolution to his Blues future.
Two of Chelsea’s highest earners, Chilwell and Sterling have both been frozen out at Stamford Bridge and there were hopes that permanent moves could be found for both players, but Deadline Day arrived with little progress made for either player.
It emerged early in the day that Chelsea were exploring the possibility of sending Chilwell to Strasbourg but, having already filled up their loan quota with the French side, any move had to be permanent.
As the window closed, Fabrizio Romano confirmed such a deal had been struck, with Chilwell heading to Strasbourg on a two-year deal.
He is expected to take the place in the squad of Ishé Samuels-Smith, who completed his own permanent move from Chelsea to Strasbourg earlier this summer but is now expected to join Swansea on loan.
Such a solution could not be found for Sterling, however, as The Athletic noted there was nothing in the works regarding the England international.
Sterling spent last season on loan with Arsenal but failed to make a significant impression, and interest in his services this year was limited. There was interest from a handful of London clubs, including Fulham, but the Cottagers ultimately looked elsewhere with agreements for Samu Chukwueze and Kevin.
The highest earner at Chelsea on a deal worth over £300,000 ($405,000) weekly, Sterling must now consider the possibility of a move to another country in which the transfer window remains open.
The Turkish window is open until September 12, while clubs in Saudi Arabia have a further 11 days to finalise deals. As it stands, however, Sterling is not thought to be interested in making either move. Complicating things is the fact any move would have to be permanent as, with Nicolas Jackson on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich, Chelsea will have filled their overseas loan quota.