Report: Nicolas Jackson Seals Chelsea Exit, New Terms of Record Deal Agreed
Nicolas Jackson is reportedly on the verge of securing his much-cherished move to Bayern Munich after Chelsea successfully renegotiated the terms of his exit which could eventually earn them €81.5 million (£70.6 million, $95.3 million).
Jackson’s initial agreement with Bayern was unceremoniously quashed on Saturday after Liam Delap pulled up with a hamstring issue. Enzo Maresca estimated that the striker would be sidelined for “six to eight weeks” but later reports suggest that timeline could be optimistic.
With João Pedro as the club’s only fit senior centre forward following Christopher Nkunku’s move to AC Milan, Chelsea were not prepared to leave themselves exposed by Jackson’s temporary exit. However, news of secret negotiations between the two clubs emerged on deadline day and it now appears that the pair have settled on a suitable arrangement.
Bayern are expected to pay Chelsea a hulking €16.5 million just for the privilege of borrowing Jackson for the 2025–26 season, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. This represents an increase on the previously agreed €15 million loan fee which was already hailed as a “record” in its own right.
The deal is also thought to include a “new element of obligation” to buy from the summer of 2026. BILD report that Bayern will only be legally obliged to make the deal permanent should certain conditions be met. If that criteria is met, Chelsea stand to bank a sum of €65 million, per The Telegraph. Jackson is reportedly happy with the terms of a five-year contract in Bavaria, where he has remained throughout this saga.
This development comes after Jackson’s agent Ali Barat promised to “fight” to secure the move for his client. “We won’t give up,” he declared in an statement released on Monday afternoon. “I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico’s next step reflects his talent, ambition, and the plan we built together.”
Chelsea ‘Agree’ Permanent Premier League Sale for Tyrique George
Not content with offloading Jackson, Chelsea have also reportedly struck a deal for fellow forward Tyrique George.
The academy graduate replaced the injured Delap against Fulham on Saturday and, in an intriguing twist of fate, finds himself making the short trip across west London. Fulham have agreed to pay the Blues £22 million ($29.8 million) for the 19-year-old who broke into Maresca’s first-team setup last season, as revealed by The Athletic.
George is thought to have settled on a five-year contract at Craven Cottage in an agreement which also entitles Chelsea to a sell-on clause should he be sold by Fulham in the future.