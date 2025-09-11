Benjamin Sesko’s Former Coach Makes Exciting Erling Haaland Comparison
Former RB Salzburg coach René Aufhauser predicted that Benjamin Šeško had the “potential” to match the elite levels of Erling Haaland.
Aufhauser had the pleasure of working with both towering strikers during his time in Salzburg. The Austrian tactician served as the assistant to Jesse Marsch while Haaland was in rampant form for the senior side. The current Manchester City striker only spent 12 months at RB, racking up a staggering 29 goals in 27 appearances.
After a formative loan spell at Red Bull’s sister club FC Liefering, Šeško returned to Salzburg for senior football in 2021. At that point, Aufhauser had been shifted to the club’s youth team, but was still close enough to proceedings to witness the talent of a player Manchester United splashed £73.7 million ($100 million) on this summer.
“Erling Haaland, I will rate him 10 out of 10,” Aufhauser gushed, as quoted by Sky Sports. “I think Erling is [an] outstanding striker, and Benji, I think at the moment, maybe he’s a nine, nine and a half out of 10. And he has also potential. He will develop in the next one and two years, I’m sure.
“Erling reached his mark after his transfer from [Borussia] Dortmund to Man City and we will see. I am quite sure Benji will reach this mark after one or two years. But of course, Erling is the top. He has 10 out of 10 from me.”
Šeško has never come close to the prolific figures Haaland has amassed throughout the majority of his senior career. The Slovenia international racked up 29 goals in 79 appearances for Salzburg before producing a similarly middling 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig.
United’s marquee summer arrival is yet to score in four appearances for his new employers, although three of those outings have been second-half cameos. After drawing two more blanks for Slovenia while on international duty this month, Šeško could earn his first Premier League start for United in Sunday’s derby against Manchester City.