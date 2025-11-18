Benjamin Sesko Injury: Progress, Potential Return for Man Utd Striker
Benjamin Šeško’s patchy start to his Manchester United career has been derailed further by a knee injury which is expected to keep him out until December.
The Slovenia international has been on the Red Devils radar since 2018, he was just 15, but had to wait until the summer just gone to finally arrive at Old Trafford. After serious interest from Newcastle United, Šeško accepted a lower salary to force through his Mancunian arrival. The 22-year-old is determined to make the move work, spending hours at the club’s training ground long before and after their regular session, yet is still waiting for his lift-off moment.
At the start of November, while Šeško’s goal tally stood at a modest two from 12 appearances, Ruben Amorim admitted: “I understand how things are in football and he’s going to struggle. That is normal. He has no experience here.” In the very next game, Šeško’s struggles became even more pronounced.
United’s summer recruit wasn’t fit enough to finish a bonkers 2–2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after an awkward tangle while stretching for a goal which never came.
Amorim raised concerns over the severity of Šeško’s knee injury immediately after the final whistle and further information about the forward’s health has since come to life.
What Injury Does Benjamin Sesko Have?
Šeško is struggling with a knee injury for the first time in his career. The wiry striker has enjoyed a remarkably clean bill of health throughout most of his career, missing just one game across two full seasons at RB Leipzig.
The worst season of Šeško’s career injury-wise came during the 2021–22 campaign when he was still just 18. Growing into his long-limbed frame, the Slovenian forward suffered multiple muscular issues and missed a total of 14 games. His current knee problem is not going to be as severe.
Benjamin Sesko Injury History
Injury
Time Span
Games Missed
Knee
Nov. 8, 2025–Present
Ongoing
Torn muscle
Feb. 6, 2022–March 7, 2022
6
Thigh
Nov. 5, 2021–Nov. 19, 2021
3
Torn muscle
Oct. 17, 2021–Nov. 1, 2021
4
Stats via Transfermarkt.
When Will Benjamin Sesko Return From Injury?
The timeline for Šeško’s recovery has been placed at between three and five weeks, according to The Athletic. Given the grave nature of Amorim’s initial verdict, this is a mercifully short layoff.
Based on the reported return schedule, United should be able to call upon their €85 million (£74.9 million, $98.6 million) summer signing at some point in December. If it takes the full five weeks, Šeško could be in contention to feature against Bournemouth on Dec. 15.
Given the compressed nature of the festive calendar the springy Slovenian forward could still miss up to four matches. However, he should be back available before United’s fleet of African internationals depart for AFCON at the end of December.
The Games Benjamin Sesko Could Miss for Man Utd
Opponent
Date
Competition
Everton
Monday, Nov. 24
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Sunday, Nov. 30
Premier League
West Ham
Thursday, Dec. 4
Premier League
Wolves
Monday, Dec. 8
Premier League