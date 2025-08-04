Benjamin Sesko: Newcastle Hand Transfer ‘Deadline’ to Man Utd Target
Newcastle United have warned RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško that they want a final decision on his interest in joining the club in the coming hours, a report has revealed.
While they were searching for a striker earlier this summer, Newcastle’s need for attacking reinforcements has been amplified amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak, who is pushing to join Liverpool this summer.
A bid worth €75 million (£65.4 million, $86.8 million) is thought to have been countered by Leipzig but, while Newcastle consider an improved offer, they are yet to receive confirmation from Šeško himself over his interest in moving to St James’ Park. Manchester United are also chasing his signature and there are concerns the Slovenia international is waiting for the Red Devils to make a rival bid before revealing his decision.
Reluctant to wait much longer, the Daily Mail state Newcastle have asked Šeško for an answer before Monday comes to an end, well aware that they will still need time to search for alternative targets if this deal amounts to nothing.
Newcastle have not given up hope of getting a deal done but have made it clear to Šeško that he must soon decide whether to continue waiting for Man Utd. The Magpies get their Premier League season underway on Aug. 16 away from home against Aston Villa and, amid doubts over Isak’s availability—a minor thigh injury has only added to the tension this summer—Newcastle want confirmation over their starting striker.
Isak is back in Newcastle but, having made clear his desire to leave the club, may not be in immediate contention for minutes if manager Eddie Howe is not convinced the Sweden international is in the right mindset.
If Šeško does not accept Newcastle’s proposal, the likes of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gonçalo Ramos are expected to come under consideration.
As it stands, Newcastle are the only side to have made a formal proposal to Leipzig. Sky Sports Germany state Man Utd are ready to match the Magpies’ offer, but only if they receive confirmation from the striker that he wants to move to Old Trafford.
Previous reports have suggested Man Utd do not need to sell players before being able to bid for Šeško but, if they did strike a deal, would be forced to sell later this summer to recover the funds if they want to avoid breaching financial regulations.