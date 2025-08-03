Report: Alexander Isak Returns to Newcastle, Liverpool Transfer Saga Takes New Twist
Liverpool are reportedly willing to re-enter negotiations for Alexander Isak even though the sought-after centre forward has returned to Newcastle United training in recent days.
The reigning Premier League champions are open admirers of Isak. Arne Slot’s side had a £110 million ($146.1 million) offer for the Swedish striker bluntly rebuffed by Newcastle on Friday and reportedly resolved to not bid again until the Magpies had found a suitable replacement.
However, as Newcastle progress with their interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, Liverpool could try their luck again.
Numerous outlets claim that the Reds are lining up a second bid and the Daily Mail go so far as to suggest that this improved offer will exceed the British transfer record set by Florian Wirtz’s £116 million ($154.1 million) move to Liverpool earlier this summer.
Liverpool had supposedly teased the idea of a £120 million ($161.4 million) approach for Isak during informal talks with Newcastle last month, which is why their lowly bid surprised so many on Tyneside. Eddie Howe’s side are thought to value their talisman at £150 million ($199.2 million) although may be more inclined to negotiate with Liverpool if they have secured Šeško as his replacement.
Isak’s clear desire to move to Merseyside this summer had been billed as another factor working in Liverpool’s favour. The 25-year-old was so adamant about leaving he took to training alone with his former club Real Sociedad—a fact which his manager Howe only discovered by reading about it in the media.
However, the prolific striker is now back on Tyneside and is set to resume Newcastle training ahead of the rapidly approaching new Premier League campaign, per The Athletic.
What this means for Isak’s future remains to be seen. Newcastle had previously targeted Hugo Ekitiké this summer as a partner—rather than replacement—for the Swede and could theoretically field him in a front two with Šeško. Yet, a much-improved bid from Liverpool will surely test Newcastle’s resolve.