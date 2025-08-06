Benjamin Sesko Potential Shirt Numbers at Man Utd
Having been beaten to the signing of Viktor Gyökeres by Arsenal, Manchester United have turned to Benjamin Šeško in their bid to remedy their centre forward woes.
The Red Devils watched Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee falter while leading the line last season and have identified RB Leipzig’s Šeško as the solution to their profligacy, with United having now agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old as a transfer edges closer into view.
They appear to have beaten Newcastle United to the Slovenian’s signature, with the striker expected to don the fabled red shirt in 2025–26 and beyond.
But what shirt number will Šeško be given on arrival at Old Trafford?
Benjamin Šeško Shirt Number History
Šeško started his senior career with Austrian side FC Liefering, joining them on loan from RB Salzburg’s academy for two seasons. He quickly garnered attention for his prolific returns, scoring 22 times in 44 outings for his loan side while wearing the No. 21 on his back.
Šeško then returned from his stint at Liefering and made an immediate impression with Salzburg’s first team, but as a youngster he was handed the low-profile No. 30 shirt. He wore the jersey during his remaining years in Austria, before transferring to sister club RB Leipzig in 2023.
Despite having more glamorous options available to him, the striker decided to retain the No. 30 shirt in Germany, embracing his breakthrough digits during two mightily impressive terms with Leipzig. It would likely be his preferred choice at Old Trafford, too.
The Slovenian dynamo has worn two different numbers at international level, first occupying the No.25 for his country, before adopting the No.11 shirt.
Man Utd Available Shirt Numbers
Unfortunately for Šeško, his favourite number isn’t available. The No. 30 jersey was only recently inherited by summer signing Diego León upon his move from Cerro Porteño. It seems unlikely United would ask the young Paraguayan to surrender his new number so quickly and a loan that would vacate it is not thought to be on the cards this season.
The No. 9, traditional for strikers, is currently owned by Højlund, who will be hugely concerned by Šeško’s arrival, while the No. 11 he wears for Slovenia is worn by another forward in Zirkzee.
Nos.14, 20, 27, 28 and 29 are the most realistic options for Šeško, although the likely departures of Tyrell Malacia (No. 12), Alejandro Garnacho (No. 17) and Antony (No. 21) could yet open up other options for the big money recruit.