Benjamin Sesko ‘Sets’ Transfer Deadline Amid ‘Seven-Way’ Battle
RB Leipzig Benjamin Šeško will reportedly make a decision over his future at some point in June amid heavy transfer interest from at least seven different clubs following the conclusion of the Bundesliga season.
Šeško is one of Europe’s most coveted young forwards and is expected to depart this summer despite extending his contract in Saxony ahead of the 2024–25 season. Leipzig embarked on a disappointing campaign which worsened down the stretch after the dismissal of manager Marco Rose, eventually finishing outside of the European places in seventh.
Šeško hardly set the world alight at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 13 times in the league after notching 14 the campaign prior, but he’s regarded as a forward with high upside given his age (21) and profile.
Sky Sports News reported ahead of Leipzig’s final game of the season that the young striker would soon make a decision over his future, likely in June. The Slovenian international has plenty of admirers in the Premier League, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, while Newcastle United are likely to enter the race should Alexander Isak leave the club this summer.
Juventus, Napoli, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be keeping a watchful eye on the 21-year-old.
Arsenal were thought to be keen on signing Šeško before Euro 2024 but the striker instead opted to extend his stay with the Bundesliga club. The Gunners reportedly enquired again in January, but Leipzig were never going to let their prized asset depart midway through the season.
The club’s woeful end to 2024–25 means it’s likely for Šeško to move on, with Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda and Castello Lukeba also poised to search for new homes. Šeško supposedly wants to join a club competing in the Champions League, so the final weekend of the Premier League season could be crucial in deciding the striker’s next destination. Liverpool and Arsenal have both secured their spots in Europe’s premier club competition next season, but there’s still work for Chelsea to do.
While Šeško could remain at Leipzig if the right offer doesn’t come in, he is said to have an agreement with the club that he’ll be allowed to move on should he wish. Die Roten Bullen are also reportedly willing to be flexible regarding their reported £86 million ($115 million) asking price.