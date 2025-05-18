SI

Premier League Top Five Race: Standings and Final Games After Matchweek 37

Just one week remains in the Premier League season as teams battle for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United were spotlighted in the penultimate week of the Premier League season.
The Premier League race for Champions League qualification will come down to the final day of the season.

With Liverpool wrapping up the Premier League weeks ago, all eyes have been on the teams just behind the Reds. The race has some extra flair given Arsenal's performance in this season's Champions League earned England an extra qualification spot.

Arsenal secured their spot back with a victory over Newcastle United leaving three spots up for grabs. The Magpies, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will battle it out on the final day.

Here’s a look at the Premier League standings and each team in European contention’s final game of the season.

Premier League Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

Goal Difference

1.

Liverpool

83

36

+46

2.

Arsenal

71

37

+34

3.

Newcastle United

66

37

+22

4.

Chelsea

66

37

+20

5.

Aston Villa

66

37

+9

6.

Manchester City

65

36

+24

7.

Nottingham Forest

65

37

+13

Arsenal’s Final Premier League Fixture

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Arsenal defeated Newcastle on Sunday to guarantee their spot in the Champions League and at least a third-place finish. A hard-fought clean sheet also keeps David Raya in the race for the Golden Glove.

Newcastle United’s Final Premier League Fixture

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Newcastle’s loss to Arsenal, for the first time this season as a matter of fact, means they’ll need to defeat Everton on the final day. If they do, they should qualify given their superior goal difference to Aston Villa specifically.

Chelsea’s Final Premier League Fixture

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 25: 11 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Nottingham Forest (A)

Chelsea’s goal is simple. Beat Nottingham Forest on the road and you’re back in the Champions League. A draw, let alone a loss, creates problems for Enzo Maresca’s side that fought hard to earn a victory over Manchester United.

Aston Villa’s Final Premier League Fixture

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Aston Villa’s final game of the season comes against Manchester United at Villa Park. Unai Emery’s team should be favored to win, but they might need some help on the final day to re-qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City’s Final Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Tues, May 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (H)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Fulham (A)

Manchester City must get over any sour feelings from the FA Cup final if they’re to qualify for the Champions League. They should be favoured against Bournemouth and Fulham in their final two games home and away, but they aren’t surefire results.

Nottingham Forest’s Final Premier League Fixture

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

The mission for Nottingham Forest isn’t as simple as Chelsea. A win would help them secure European qualification, but which competition remains to be seen. They’ll need some help to get back in the top tier of continental football for the first time in 45 years.

