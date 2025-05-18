Premier League Top Five Race: Standings and Final Games After Matchweek 37
The Premier League race for Champions League qualification will come down to the final day of the season.
With Liverpool wrapping up the Premier League weeks ago, all eyes have been on the teams just behind the Reds. The race has some extra flair given Arsenal's performance in this season's Champions League earned England an extra qualification spot.
Arsenal secured their spot back with a victory over Newcastle United leaving three spots up for grabs. The Magpies, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will battle it out on the final day.
Here’s a look at the Premier League standings and each team in European contention’s final game of the season.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
Goal Difference
1.
Liverpool
83
36
+46
2.
Arsenal
71
37
+34
3.
Newcastle United
66
37
+22
4.
Chelsea
66
37
+20
5.
Aston Villa
66
37
+9
6.
Manchester City
65
36
+24
7.
Nottingham Forest
65
37
+13
Arsenal’s Final Premier League Fixture
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Arsenal defeated Newcastle on Sunday to guarantee their spot in the Champions League and at least a third-place finish. A hard-fought clean sheet also keeps David Raya in the race for the Golden Glove.
Newcastle United’s Final Premier League Fixture
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Newcastle’s loss to Arsenal, for the first time this season as a matter of fact, means they’ll need to defeat Everton on the final day. If they do, they should qualify given their superior goal difference to Aston Villa specifically.
Chelsea’s Final Premier League Fixture
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 25: 11 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest (A)
Chelsea’s goal is simple. Beat Nottingham Forest on the road and you’re back in the Champions League. A draw, let alone a loss, creates problems for Enzo Maresca’s side that fought hard to earn a victory over Manchester United.
Aston Villa’s Final Premier League Fixture
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Aston Villa’s final game of the season comes against Manchester United at Villa Park. Unai Emery’s team should be favored to win, but they might need some help on the final day to re-qualify for the Champions League.
Manchester City’s Final Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Tues, May 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Fulham (A)
Manchester City must get over any sour feelings from the FA Cup final if they’re to qualify for the Champions League. They should be favoured against Bournemouth and Fulham in their final two games home and away, but they aren’t surefire results.
Nottingham Forest’s Final Premier League Fixture
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
The mission for Nottingham Forest isn’t as simple as Chelsea. A win would help them secure European qualification, but which competition remains to be seen. They’ll need some help to get back in the top tier of continental football for the first time in 45 years.