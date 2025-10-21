SI

The 25 Best Chelsea Players of All Time—Ranked

The Blues have boasted some of the world's greatest talents over the years.

SI FC Staff

Terry and Lampard are Chelsea legends.
Terry and Lampard are Chelsea legends. / Getty/Ben Radford

Chelsea are often dismissed by rival fans as a club without history—but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

While the Blues’ golden era truly began after Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003, laying the foundations for a modern football powerhouse, the club had already been home to some of England’s finest talents long before the Russian billionaire ever set foot in west London.

From their early triumphs in the 20th century to the era-defining success of the Premier League years, Chelsea have built a legacy filled with icons, leaders, and generational stars. And even now, that list of legends only continues to grow.

Here are the 25 greatest Chelsea players of all time.

Chelsea Legends: The Best Chelsea Players of All Time

25. Marcel Desailly

Desailly
Desailly was nicknamed "The Rock." / IMAGO

French centre-back Marcel Desailly spent six incredible years at Stamford Bridge and established himself as one of the world’s best during his time in west London.

The 1998 World Cup winner may have only won one major trophy in Chelsea blue—the 2000 FA Cup—but he will live long in the memory of the club’s supporters for his commanding displays at the back.

24. Charlie Cooke

Charlie Cooke.
Charlie Cooke enjoyed two separate spells at Chelsea. / IMAGO/Colorsport

Scottish winger Charlie Cooke enjoyed two separate spells with Chelsea, spanning a decade in total. He won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup with the Blues, the only trophies he ever managed in his career.

The tricky attacker was one of Chelsea’s chief creators during his time at Stamford Bridge, eventually finishing his career in the United States.

23. Michael Ballack

Michael Ballack.
Michael Ballack arrived at Chelsea from Bayern Munich. / IMAGO/Ulmer

As far as free transfers go, there haven’t been many better than Michael Ballack in the Premier League era.

The German arrived in London in 2006 and spent four trophy-laden years with the Blues towards the end of his career.

Despite being in his 30s during his Chelsea days, Ballack still bossed midfields up and down the country on a weekly basis, with his crowning achievement a Premier League title in 2010.

22. Branislav Ivanovic

Ivanovic was a beast.
Ivanovic was a beast. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Branislav Ivanovic wasn’t expected to necessarily achieve great things at Chelsea, arriving from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008.

However, nine years later, he played his final game for the Blues, leaving as an absolute cult hero.

The Serbian right back was a surprising goal threat bombing up and down the flank, and he left everything on the Stamford Bridge turf every time he stepped foot on it.

21. Bobby Tambling

Bobby Tambling.
Bobby Tambling chalked up the goals. / IMAGO/Colorsport

Bobby Tambling was a fantastic goal-getter for Chelsea and sits second in the club's all-time rankings.

The forward scored 202 times for the Blues, only nine goals off top spot. He won a League Cup in 1965 with the Blues and even made three appearances for England during the 60s.

20. Ricardo Carvalho

Ricardo Carvalho.
Ricardo Carvalho was a big hit at Chelsea. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Ricardo Carvalho followed José Mourinho to Chelsea from Porto in 2004 and he proved to be an instrumental part of the backline for the next six years before a move to Real Madrid.

He won a trio of Premier League titles with the Blues and the excellent Portuguese centre-back won the 2003/04 UEFA Best Defender of the Year award for his Champions League triumph with Porto.

19. Ray Wilkins

Wilkins is a Chelsea cult hero.
Wilkins is a Chelsea cult hero. / IMAGO/Colorsport

The late Ray Wilkins began his career at Chelsea and was a fierce midfielder for the club over a six-year period prior to his move to Manchester United.

He twice won the club’s player of the year accolade and was a consistent performer for England as well.

Wilkins returned to Chelsea as a coach during the 2000s and even took charge of the first team on occasion as a caretaker boss.

18. Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta.
Cesar Azpilicueta isn't even that difficult to say, is it? / IMAGO/PRiME Media Images

César Azpilicueta (or “Dave” as he was known by some) was a real leader at the back for Chelsea and was capable of playing across the defence for the Blues.

He won the Champions League and plenty of other titles before moving to Atlético Madrid in 2023.

Signed from Marseille in 2012, he would spend over a decade with Chelsea, and was a consistent figure for the club even during the more turbulent times.

17. N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante.
Kanté won titles with Leicester City and Chelsea. / Getty/Mike Hewitt

The Frenchman remains one of the greatest defensive midfielders the world has ever seen during his prime, even if he didn’t last quite as long at the top level as some of Chelsea’s other stars.

N’Golo Kanté was a genuine cheat code in the engine room, doing the job of two players with little fuss. He was also an underrated talent on the ball, capable of some excellent passing and the odd foray into the opposition box.

16. Roy Bentley

Roy Bentley was renowned for his heading ability.
Roy Bentley was renowned for his heading ability. / Getty/Evening Standard

Roy Bentley was a prolific forward for Chelsea shortly after the end of the Second World War, netting 150 goals for the Blues—the joint-fifth most of any player.

The striker only failed to score fewer than ten goals in two of his ten seasons at Stamford Bridge, and was renowned for his clever play style in which he would often take up unusual positions in the opposition half.

15. Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit
Ruud Gullit brought his magic to Chelsea in the mid 90s. / Getty/Allstar

Signing Ruud Gullit was seen as a major coup for Chelsea in the 1990s, with the Dutchman moving on a free transfer in the final years of his illustrious career.

He may not have been at his Milan levels, but he quickly endeared himself to Blues supporters with his excellent performances in midfield.

The 1987 Ballon d’Or winner eventually became Chelsea’s player-manager shortly after his arrival following the dismissal of Glenn Hoddle, winning the FA Cup with the club in 1997.

14. Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele has a position named after him.
Claude Makelele has a position named after him. / IMAGO/Colorsport

Securing Claude Makélélé’s signature in 2003 proved to be an elite piece of business to kick off the Abramovich era, with the relentless Frenchman bossing the engine room for the Blues as they collected two Premier League titles in the four years after his arrival.

Widely regarded as one of the great holding midfielders, Makélélé’s aggression and tenacity set the tempo for José Mourinho's Blues during a successful era.

13. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves.
Jimmy Greaves scored goals for fun. / Getty/Don Morley

Jimmy Greaves came through the ranks at Chelsea at the start of his career, quickly establishing himself as an elite centre-forward in west London.

He scored an astonishing 132 goals in just 169 appearances before ending up at rivals Tottenham following a brief stint in Milan.

Despite only spending four years at Stamford Bridge, he remains a club icon.

12. Dennis Wise

Dennis Wise
Dennis Wise was a tough cookie. / Getty/Michael Steele

Dennis Wise lived and breathed Chelsea Football Club and spent 11 successful years with the Blues, spanning the entirety of the 1990s.

The feisty midfielder racked up 445 appearances for his boyhood club, and was part of a Chelsea side that won two FA Cups prior to the Abramovich era. Wise’s fighting spirit embodied what the club had long stood for throughout its history.

11. Kerry Dixon

Kerry Dixon.
Kerry Dixon knew where the back of the net was. / Getty/Trevor Jones

Kerry Dixon may have played during a difficult Chelsea era, but he still forged his name into club folklore with his non-stop goals.

Only two players have scored more for the Blues than him, with 193 to his name in 420 outings. The forward will always be a club legend, even if he wasn’t part of an all-conquering Chelsea side.

10. Peter Bonetti

Bonetti is a Blues icon.
Bonetti is a Blues icon. / Getty/Ted West

Peter Bonetti spent 13 years with Chelsea and won plenty of silverware in west London, including the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup. The nimble goalkeeper was a top stopper, even winning the World Cup with England in 1966.

He has made the second most appearances of any player in the club’s history, donning the Chelsea shirt on a staggering 729 occasions.

9. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard of Chelsea
Eden Hazard was so often the game-changer during his time at Chelsea. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

Who knows what might have been had Eden Hazard had the same discipline as some of football’s other greats, but the Belgian still enjoyed a remarkable career regardless.

His genius won him the adoration of the Stamford Bridge crowd and he consistently got supporters on the edge of their seats with his skills, speed and mazy runs.

8. Gianfranco Zola

Gianfranco Zola of Chelsea
Chelsea's Gianfranco Zola brought a wide array of outrageous skills to the Premier League. / Ben Radford /Allsport/Getty

A player who shared certain characteristics with Hazard, namely that wow factor, Gianfranco Zola got Chelsea supporters dreaming of a better future upon his arrival in the late 1990s.

The magical Italian won the hearts of the club’s fans with his consistently dazzling performances, while he was always good for an absolute belter in and around the opposition penalty box.

7. Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole
Cole won the Premier League with two different teams. / Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Despite beginning his career at Arsenal, Ashley Cole quickly found a home at Stamford Bridge after his move in 2006. He is undoubtedly the greatest left-back of the Premier League era, with his trophy cabinet telling its own story.

Cole won the Premier League, Champions League and four FA Cup titles with the Blues, and he was the perfect modern full-back given his brilliance in both halves.

6. Ron Harris

Ron Harris
Harris is Chelsea's all-time leading appearance maker. / Getty

Chelsea's record appearance maker, legends don't come much bigger than Ron Harris. 795 outings is quite a remarkable feat, with the defender spending 18 years at the club.

Harris was an iconic figure at Stamford Bridge in both the second division and top tier, and Chelsea’s foundations were built on his broad shoulders.

5. Petr Cech

Petr Čech
Čech is Chelsea's best-ever keeper. / Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Petr Čech was iconic for more than just his famous scrum cap, with the legendary goalkeeper proving one of the great Chelsea signings in 2004 after a move from Rennes.

Eleven years after his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Czech international left with 13 major trophies, including a Champions League title and four Premier League crowns.

Čech’s one of the Premier League’s greatest ever players and, in all probability, is the best goalkeeper to have graced the league.

4. Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood.
Peter Osgood has been immortalised outside Stamford Bridge. / IMAGO/Colorsport

So great that he has a statue built of him outside Stamford Bridge, Peter Osgood is another one of Chelsea's legendary centre forwards.

He managed an impressive 150 goals for the Blues and was another member of the European Cup Winners' Cup-winning side in 1971.A broken leg in 1966 even saw him used as a midfielder in the latter part of his Chelsea career, showing his versatility and football intelligence.

A true leader for the Blues, he also won the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

3. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba became a Chelsea legend in 2012.
Didier Drogba became a Chelsea legend in 2012. / IMAGO/Jan Huebner

The man for the big occasion, Didier Drogba was not always the most prolific forward—although he does have 164 Chelsea goals—but he was the player that the Blues would turn to when they needed an important goal.

He scored a staggering nine goals in the ten cup finals he played for Chelsea, including the equaliser in the 2012 Champions League final.

He even went on to score the winning penalty in the shootout later in the game.

2. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard
Lampard is the Premier League’s highest-scoring midfielder. / Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chelsea’s all-time record goalscorer, Frank Lampard was the definition of an all-rounder in the centre of the park.

He could do a little bit of everything, but was best known for his trademark late runs into the penalty area, hence why he accumulated a remarkable 211 goals for the Blues.

While he wasn’t the best Chelsea manager, Lampard will always be regarded as one of the club’s greatest players.

1. John Terry

John Terry
Terry skippered Chelsea to Premier League titles under various managers. / ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Captains don't come much greater than John Terry. He was Mr. Chelsea for 19 years and led the club to greatness throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, winning a ridiculous amount of silverware in west London.

The Cobham graduate donned Chelsea blue on 717 occasions and is among the Premier League greats.

The centre-back won five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League with the Blues.

Simply astonishing.

