The Best Current Premier League Forwards—Ranked
The Premier League history books were authored by an array of world-class forwards and the division’s current crop aren’t too bad, either.
Much of the Premier League’s star talent is spread across the traditional ‘Big Six’, but in the forward department—perhaps more than any other—the best of the rest also lay claim to some of the competition’s most lethal attacking players.
From penalty box poachers to electrifying wide players, physical behemoths to dainty tricksters, England’s top flight boasts some of the game’s best.
With that in mind, here is Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the 15 best forwards currently plying their trade in the Premier League.
15. Jéremy Doku (Manchester City)
Few footballers on the planet can stifle Jérémy Doku at full tilt. The turbo-charged Belgian is devastatingly quick when charging down the touchline and possesses unrivalled acceleration over ten yards, attributes which make him nigh on impossible for full backs to thwart.
The only criticism of Doku since his blockbuster move to Manchester City has been levelled at his, at times, underwhelming end product, but there are encouraging signs that he’s starting to remedy his inconsistency in the final third.
When Doku’s on song, there are few players more joyous to watch.
14. Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur)
Mohammed Kudus tormented the division’s defenders during his debut season with West Ham United in 2023–24, lighting up the competition with 14 goal contributions across an array of different positions. Comfortable on either flank and in central spaces, the forward’s versatility was one of his greatest strengths.
Second-season syndrome took its toll on the Ghana international, but he’s been reinvigorated since moving across London to join Tottenham Hotspur. The Ghanaian’s bravery in possession and powerful stride make him a challenging proposition for full backs, and he also boasts a remarkable repertoire of skill moves.
13. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)
Even during West Ham’s darker days of recent years, Jarrod Bowen has been a shining light. A modern day Hammers icon, the indefatigable winger has dazzled with his consistency and finishing ability since joining the Irons in 2020.
The England international’s crowning achievement arrived in the Conference League final, but he’s delivered ever so frequently on the domestic front. Whether it be through thunderous strikes from his wicked left boot or his expert playmaking abilities from the flank, Bowen has stood out at London Stadium.
12. Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)
Having struggled to make an impression following his big-money move to Atlético Madrid, it appeared Matheus Cunha may fail to live up to the hype that engulfed him early in his career. However, a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers changed his fortunes, with the Brazilian’s classy performances quickly endearing him to the Molineux crowd.
Cunha’s loan was made permanent as he continued to single-handedly drag Wolves through difficult periods, with a deserved move to Manchester United arriving in the summer of 2025. The early signs are encouraging at Old Trafford, with Cunha’s impeccable first touch, creative spark and goalscoring nous making him an immediate hit for the Red Devils.
11. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
Ollie Watkins has a job on his hands to maintain the standards he’s set over the past few years, but the Aston Villa striker’s ability to impact the game remains top tier. The prolific Englishman has been one of the catalysts behind Villa’s recent rise, scoring 15 or more league goals across the 2022–23, 2023–24 and 2024–25 campaigns.
Watkins loves to play on the shoulder of opposition centre backs, with his darting runs in behind a regular route to success for Villa. When he finds himself in goalscoring positions, he seldom disappoints with his knack for producing powerful yet pinpoint strikes.
10. Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)
Hugo Ekitiké’s Premier League career is in its infancy, but there already signs that Liverpool have recruited one of the world’s most exciting young forwards. The Frenchman arrived at Anfield last summer and has wasted little time adjusting to new surroundings, exhibiting the confidence and quality required of an elite centre forward.
Ekitiké was tipped for greatness at a tender age and a failed move to Paris Saint-Germain has not prevented him from rising to stardom. The lanky yet graceful striker re-established his potential at Eintracht Frankfurt, and has already offered plenty of glimpses of his incredible ability since transferring to Liverpool.
9. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)
Antoine Semenyo’s ascent has flown under the radar. The versatile winger took time to initially adjust at Bournemouth following a move from the Championship, with tame returns in his first 18 months on England’s south coast. But since the start of the 2024–25 campaign, he’s been on fire.
Semenyo delivered 16 goal contributions in the Premier League across 2024–25 and has kept up that devastating form. Blending his imposing physique with raw speed and the ability to ride challenges, Semenyo is a masterful dribbler and creator for the Cherries.
He sure knows how to find the back of the net, too.
8. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)
Omar Marmoush was one of Manchester City’s silver linings during a difficult 2024–25 campaign that ended without major silverware. The Cityzens struggled without injured talisman Rodri, but Marmoush’s arrival at the midpoint of the campaign helped re-energise Pep Guardiola’s men down the stretch as they finished third and reached the FA Cup final.
Marmoush astounded alongside Ekitiké for Frankfurt during the first half of the 2024–25 season, and quickly transferred his skills to Manchester. A tenacious and energetic forward who strikes a ball cleaner than most, the Egyptian has dazzled for City whether playing as a central striker or wide player.
He even won the Premier League Goal of the Season in his debut term.
7. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)
Cody Gakpo has often been overshadowed by his Liverpool teammates in recent seasons, but the unassuming Dutchman continues to rack up goals and assists from the left wing. He scored ten in the Premier League and supplied a further four en route to the title with the Reds in 2024–25, and the departure of Luis Díaz last summer has allowed him to step out from the shadows.
Gakpo has an unconventional frame for a wide player—hence why Jürgen Klopp utilised him as a striker and even midfielder—but his quick feet and ability to cut inside before sending laser-guided shots into the far corner makes him integral to Liverpool’s success.
6. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
Viktor Gyökeres produced freakish goalscoring numbers in Portugal. The former Brighton & Hove Albion striker astonished audiences in Lisbon with 97 goals across 2023–24 and 2024–25 with Sporting CP, helping the club restore their position as the dominant force in the Primeira Liga.
Unsurprisingly, Gyökeres’ goalscoring achievements convinced Arsenal of his merit and they swiftly brought him to north London in the summer of 2025. Replicating the same eye-watering numbers managed in Portugal’s capital is practically impossible, but he’s already shown his class for the title-seeking Gunners.
A battering ram of a centre forward with a venomous strike in his locker, Gyökeres is tough to halt.
5. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)
It was only a matter of time before one of Europe’s behemoths signed Bryan Mbeumo, who has tore the Premier League to pieces in recent seasons while donning the red and white of Brentford. The 2024–25 campaign was particularly prosperous for the Cameroon international, with a combined 27 goals and assists in the English top flight.
Man Utd took the plunge on Mbeumo alongside Cunha and Benjamin Šeško as they sought to reinvent their forward line, and its paid dividends. Mbeumo has made a lively start at Old Trafford and has provided the same level of consistency and quality that he delivered at the Gtech Community Stadium.
4. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)
Alexander Isak took time to find his feet following his bumper move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle United, but he was unashamedly exceptional in his two final seasons with the Magpies. He managed 44 goals for the Tynesiders across 2023–24 and 2024–25 in the league alone, drawing comparisons with Thierry Henry thanks to the levels of his performance.
It was hardly surprising that Liverpool decided to splash a Premier League record fee on the Swedish sharpshooter last summer, a protracted transfer saga eventually ending with Isak clinching his dream Anfield move.
The towering centre forward is still adapting to life on Merseyside following an interrupted pre-season, but there is little doubt that the all-conquering striker will find his feet sooner rather than later.
3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Bukayo Saka already ranks among the world’s best wingers and has done for some time despite his tender age. Arsenal’s ‘Star Boy’ has been pivotal to their rise under Mikel Arteta, earning renown for his speed, agility and precise left boot.
The England international is one of the most feared wide men in world football among full backs, tormenting his opponents with a change of direction and immediate burst of pace. Whether hugging the flank or jinking left and right inside the penalty area, Saka is often unstoppable.
Saka has long been both Arsenal’s chief creative and goalscoring force, showcasing the maturity and consistency of someone five years his senior. He’s a sight to behold darting down the right wing.
2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Mohamed Salah is arguably the greatest right winger in Premier League history. Sure, there are more skilful players, or those with better technical ability, but none of his positional peers can match his goalscoring ability and consistency in the opposition half.
The Egyptian continues to defy logic despite coming towards the end of his career, scooping the 2024–25 Premier League Player of the Season following his astonishing 29 goals and 18 assists in the competition as the Reds sauntered to the title.
There are signs that Salah is slowing down, but few can argue against the Egyptian still standing tall among the world’s most devastating forward players.
1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Erling Haaland appears destined to obliterate every goalscoring record in existence. The term generational talent doesn’t do the Norwegian justice, with Haaland continually posting ludicrous numbers each and every season with Manchester City.
Even during the Cityzens’ struggles in 2024–25, Haaland scored 22 Premier League goals, a tally most of the division’s forwards can only dream of reaching. Through brute force and electrifying speed, he will always deliver. It’s just a matter of how many.
Haaland might just be in his best form yet in 2025–26 as he continues his journey towards toppling longstanding records. He¹s a goalscoring machine, pure and simple.