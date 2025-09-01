Liverpool Confirm Alexander Isak Signing for Premier League Record Fee
Liverpool have finalised the signing of striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, breaking the British transfer record for the second time this summer.
After winning the Premier League title last year, Liverpool have spent at record levels to try and retain their crown this time around. Florian Wirtz’s £116 million ($156.6 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen set a new all-time high for the Premier League, while Hugo Ekitiké, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Ármin Pécsi and Freddie Woodman have all been added to Arne Slot’s dressing room.
Liverpool made it clear they were prepared to continue their spending with an approach to Isak earlier this summer and a bid of £110 million which kick-started a stunning transfer saga.
Isak went public with his desire to leave Newcastle, who responded with a fiery statement of their own, but Liverpool were always hopeful of securing the Swede’s signature once Newcastle found a replacement.
With Nick Woltemade arriving from Stuttgart, the door was opened for Liverpool to agree a fee of £125 million to sign Isak, whose move to Anfield has now been made official.
“It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well,” Isak said in the announcement.
“I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”
“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”
Isak’s arrival takes Liverpool’s summer spending well over the £400 million mark and headlines what has been the most expensive transfer window ever by one club.
Slot had publicly urged Liverpool to sign a new striker following the departures of Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz and, when challenged on how signing Isak would impact Ekitiké, the Reds boss insisted he wants the pair to play together.
Ekitiké, who already has three goals and an assist from his first four appearances for Liverpool, will hope to form a devastating partnership with Isak. The Sweden international has been one of the top scorers in the Premier League during his time in England, racking up 54 goals across three Premier League seasons with Newcastle.