Best Free Agents to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
For fans of Career Mode in EA FC 26, free agents can be absolute game-changers.
Taking over a club on a tight budget? They give you instant starters without breaking the bank. Managing one of football’s financial giants? They’re perfect for adding depth and competition without eating into your transfer funds.
In EA FC 26, there’s no shortage of talent available for nothing—from seasoned world-class veterans to hidden gems with massive potential waiting to be developed.
So, to help you hit the ground running, we’ve rounded up the best free agents to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode—starting with the top five standouts, before listing the top 15 ranked by maximum potential.
Best Free Agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode
1. Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay might be turning out for Brazilian side Corinthians in real life, but in EA FC 26, he’s a free agent—and arguably the best one available.
Though capped at an 81 overall, Depay remains a class act. With five-star skill moves, top-tier dribbling and finishing, and well-rounded stats across the board, he’s the kind of player who can elevate almost any squad.
For smaller clubs, he’s a potential marquee signing; for bigger sides, he’s still more than capable of making an impact.
2. Jesus Orozco Chiquete
Mexican centre-back Jesús Orozco Chiquete boasts the joint-highest potential of any free agent in EA FC 26 Career Mode, making him an absolute must-sign if you’re managing on a tight budget.
While he’s not the quickest, Orozco makes up for it with his impressive strength, solid defensive awareness, and towering presence. His lengthy body type also makes him especially tough to dispossess.
3. Hakim Ziyech
Ignoring his two-star weak foot, former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is one of the most appealing options in the free agent market in EA FC 26.
The silky Moroccan boasts four-star skill moves, numerous PlayStyles, superb dribbling, and elite passing and vision—traits that make him a real creative threat. While his lack of pace can hold him back out wide, shifting him into a central attacking midfield role unlocks his full potential.
4. Luis Malagon
Goalkeeper is often the last position players want to splash cash on—especially when you’re managing on a tight budget.
So, if you’ve blown most of your transfer funds on attacking talent and still need a reliable shot-stopper, Luis Malagón is your man. He may not be the tallest, but he makes up for it with sharp reactions, solid potential, and a GK Cross Claimer PlayStyle that gives him real command of his area.
5. Akram Afif
One of Qatar’s all-time greats, Akram Afif is an absolute no-brainer signing for your EA FC 26 Career Mode.
He’s quick, skilful, and clinical, with four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot to match. Better yet, his versatility makes him invaluable—capable of playing anywhere across the front line, from striker to left wing to central attacking midfield.
Oh, and he’s completely free. You’d be mad not to snap him up.
15 Best Free Agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode: Full List
Here, we've listed the best 15 free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode, ranked by their maximum potential.
Player
Position
Age
Rating
Potential
Jesús Orozco Chiquete
CB
23
72
82
Marcel Ruiz
CM
24
75
82
Luis Malagón
GK
28
79
82
Erik Lira
CDM
25
75
82
German Berterame
ST
26
78
81
Erick Sánchez
CM
25
78
81
Memphis Depay
ST
31
81
81
Toni Fruk
CAM
24
71
80
Romain Saïss
CB
35
79
79
Ross McCausland
RM
22
67
78
Roberto Alvarado
RM
26
78
78
Akram Afif
LM
28
78
78
Alexis Vega
LW
27
78
78
Krzysztof Piątek
ST
32
78
78
Hakim Ziyech
RM
32
78
78
Positions Difficult to Fill with Free Agents
While there are plenty of free agents available across most areas of the pitch—especially attack and the wings, where you’ll find no shortage of exciting options—a few positions are much tougher to strengthen without spending a dime.
Full backs, for instance, are in short supply. On the left, 20-year-old Finland international Tomas Galvez is one of the few young prospects available. With a base rating of 60 and potential of 77, he’s very much a long-term project rather than an instant starter.
Meanwhile, Italian veteran Mattia De Sciglio offers a reliable short-term fix on the right. At 31 years old and 75 rated, he’s solid but won’t improve—perfect if you need experience, not development.
The other tricky spot is defensive midfield. Outside of Erik Lira (who made our list of best free agents), there’s not much quality or youth to pick from. You could turn to Oriol Romeu, the former Chelsea and Southampton man, but at 33 years old and 76 rated, he’s another stopgap—dependable, yes, but with no room to grow.