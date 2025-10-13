SI

Best Free Agents to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode

On a tight budget? These players will cost you absolutely nothing.

Barnaby Lane

You can get Memphis Depay for nothing in Career Mode.
You can get Memphis Depay for nothing in Career Mode. / IMAGO/Pro Shots

For fans of Career Mode in EA FC 26, free agents can be absolute game-changers.

Taking over a club on a tight budget? They give you instant starters without breaking the bank. Managing one of football’s financial giants? They’re perfect for adding depth and competition without eating into your transfer funds.

In EA FC 26, there’s no shortage of talent available for nothing—from seasoned world-class veterans to hidden gems with massive potential waiting to be developed.

So, to help you hit the ground running, we’ve rounded up the best free agents to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode—starting with the top five standouts, before listing the top 15 ranked by maximum potential.

Best Free Agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode

1. Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay.
Memphis Depay. / IMAGO/Rebeca Schumacker

Memphis Depay might be turning out for Brazilian side Corinthians in real life, but in EA FC 26, he’s a free agent—and arguably the best one available.

Though capped at an 81 overall, Depay remains a class act. With five-star skill moves, top-tier dribbling and finishing, and well-rounded stats across the board, he’s the kind of player who can elevate almost any squad.

For smaller clubs, he’s a potential marquee signing; for bigger sides, he’s still more than capable of making an impact.

2. Jesus Orozco Chiquete

Jesús Orozco Chiquete in action for his former club Cruz Azul.
Jesús Orozco Chiquete in action for his former club Cruz Azul. / IMAGO

Mexican centre-back Jesús Orozco Chiquete boasts the joint-highest potential of any free agent in EA FC 26 Career Mode, making him an absolute must-sign if you’re managing on a tight budget.

While he’s not the quickest, Orozco makes up for it with his impressive strength, solid defensive awareness, and towering presence. His lengthy body type also makes him especially tough to dispossess.

3. Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech is somehow without a club. / Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Ignoring his two-star weak foot, former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is one of the most appealing options in the free agent market in EA FC 26.

The silky Moroccan boasts four-star skill moves, numerous PlayStyles, superb dribbling, and elite passing and vision—traits that make him a real creative threat. While his lack of pace can hold him back out wide, shifting him into a central attacking midfield role unlocks his full potential.

4. Luis Malagon

Luis Malagón
Luis Malagón. / IMAGO/Straffon Images

Goalkeeper is often the last position players want to splash cash on—especially when you’re managing on a tight budget.

So, if you’ve blown most of your transfer funds on attacking talent and still need a reliable shot-stopper, Luis Malagón is your man. He may not be the tallest, but he makes up for it with sharp reactions, solid potential, and a GK Cross Claimer PlayStyle that gives him real command of his area.

5. Akram Afif

Akram Afif impressed at the 2022 World Cup.
Akram Afif. / Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

One of Qatar’s all-time greats, Akram Afif is an absolute no-brainer signing for your EA FC 26 Career Mode.

He’s quick, skilful, and clinical, with four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot to match. Better yet, his versatility makes him invaluable—capable of playing anywhere across the front line, from striker to left wing to central attacking midfield.

Oh, and he’s completely free. You’d be mad not to snap him up.

15 Best Free Agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode: Full List

Krzysztof Piątek
Krzysztof Piątek is a free agent in EA FC 26. / IMAGO

Here, we've listed the best 15 free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode, ranked by their maximum potential.

Player

Position

Age

Rating

Potential

Jesús Orozco Chiquete

CB

23

72

82

Marcel Ruiz

CM

24

75

82

Luis Malagón

GK

28

79

82

Erik Lira

CDM

25

75

82

German Berterame

ST

26

78

81

Erick Sánchez

CM

25

78

81

Memphis Depay

ST

31

81

81

Toni Fruk

CAM

24

71

80

Romain Saïss

CB

35

79

79

Ross McCausland

RM

22

67

78

Roberto Alvarado

RM

26

78

78

Akram Afif

LM

28

78

78

Alexis Vega

LW

27

78

78

Krzysztof Piątek

ST

32

78

78

Hakim Ziyech

RM

32

78

78

Positions Difficult to Fill with Free Agents

Mattia De Sciglio last played for Empoli.
Mattia De Sciglio last played for Empoli. / IMAGO/IPA Sport

While there are plenty of free agents available across most areas of the pitch—especially attack and the wings, where you’ll find no shortage of exciting options—a few positions are much tougher to strengthen without spending a dime.

Full backs, for instance, are in short supply. On the left, 20-year-old Finland international Tomas Galvez is one of the few young prospects available. With a base rating of 60 and potential of 77, he’s very much a long-term project rather than an instant starter.

Meanwhile, Italian veteran Mattia De Sciglio offers a reliable short-term fix on the right. At 31 years old and 75 rated, he’s solid but won’t improve—perfect if you need experience, not development.

The other tricky spot is defensive midfield. Outside of Erik Lira (who made our list of best free agents), there’s not much quality or youth to pick from. You could turn to Oriol Romeu, the former Chelsea and Southampton man, but at 33 years old and 76 rated, he’s another stopgap—dependable, yes, but with no room to grow.

READ THE LATEST EA FC 26 NEWS, GUIDES AND UPDATES

manual

Published
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer