The Best Left Wingers to Sign on Football Manager 26
There are so many different ways to use your wingers on Football Manager 26, so finding the right player for your team is a crucial task.
Superstar forwards are among the most expensive players around, but if you know where to send your scouts, you can find some real value regardless of how much money you’re working with.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s suggestions for left winger targets on FM26.
Cheap Options
Lorenzo Insigne (Free Agent)
If you’ve not got much money to spend on a new left winger, your best bet is to offer a contract to free agent Lorenzo Insigne.
The Italy international is comfortable both in attacking midfield and as a central striker, bringing 16 passing and 15 dribbling to your forward line.
Gaspar (Real Sporting)
Gaspar feels far too good to be playing for a team struggling in mid-table obscurity in the Spanish second tier.
A release clause of £4.3 million means you won’t need to work hard to get a deal done for the Real Sporting star, who can help you out on both wings.
Memphis Depay (Corinthians)
As Memphis Depay prepares to walk away from Corinthians on a free transfer, you can snap him up for a cool £8 million, which is right at the top of this price range.
What makes Depay worth it, however, is the fact his current ability makes him perhaps the best player available for this sort of money. He’s capable of leading a mid-table team or even offering cover for a top side.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)
Another player still capable of helping out at a high level, Stephan El Shaarawy is available for just £5.5 million at the start of the game.
If you’re a smaller side looking for the sort of player who can help out in a number of positions, El Shaarawy could be ideal.
Lucas Perez (Free Agent)
With options limited at this price point, you’d be wise to return to free agency and make a move for Lucas Pérez.
He’s a natural striker who is definitely better when deployed centrally, but his 14 dribbling will still help him do a job out wide while you raise the funds needed for a more natural option.
Reasonable Options
Steven Bergwijn (Al Ittihad)
One of many stars out in Saudi Arabia who begin the game on the transfer list, you can pick up Al Ittihad’s Steven Bergwijn for as little as £8.5 million at the start of the game, and plenty of sides are already keen to do so.
His wages are high—higher than his current ability merits—but are comparatively affordable among players in Saudi Arabia. The overall cost of this deal makes it worth considering.
Lucas Ocampos (Monterrey)
Lucas Ocampos swapped Sevilla for Mexican outfit Monterrey in 2024, but he’s still comfortably good enough to make an impact for any team in the planet. His current ability is the highest in this price bracket but, predictably, so is the cost of the deal.
Monterrey want £18.5 million for the 30-year-old, which is sensational value and undoubtedly worth considering if your budget stretches that far.
Alexis Vega (Toluca)
Sticking in Mexico, Toluca’s Alexis Vega is another who is more than capable of making some serious noise for a top European side.
£10 million is super value for the 27-year-old, who is comfortable anywhere across the forward line and will quickly be snapped up by one of his many suitors if you don’t act quickly.
Neymar (Santos)
At 33 years old, Neymar isn’t the superstar he used to be in the FM series, but he’s still a top-flight calibre player capable of impressing outside of Brazil.
It’ll cost you just £3 million to land Neymar, whose 11 pace is offset by 19 dribbling and 19 flair.
Lukas Provod (Slavia)
There is money to be made with Slavia, where Lukáš Provod is one of many potential bargains waiting for you to pick up.
£11 million will get you a player who is about as versatile as they come. Provod doesn’t stand out in any aspect but is a reliable option for every tactical setup.
Expensive Options
Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)
If you’re working with a big budget, you need to be all over the expiring contract of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.
Not only is he among the best wingers on the game, but he is available for a bargain price of £43 million. You don’t find a player with his stats for that sort of money.
Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
Serge Gnabry is a similar example to Lookman. He’s an excellent winger whose expiring contract sees his asking price plummet, this time to a cool £33 million.
The only downside to Gnabry is the fact he already earns such a huge wage. Convincing him to move is not going to be cheap, but the cost of this overall package makes it worth considering.
Rafael Leao (AC Milan)
Still only 26 years old at the start of the game, Rafael Leão is one of the finest left forwards available that won’t completely obliterate your budget.
His £52 million price tag is significant—the highest on our list—but is significantly below the usual cost of a forward with his current ability, particularly considering he still has plenty of time left on his contract.
Lee Kang-in (PSG)
Lee Kang-in is a victim of the quality in PSG’s forward line, and the French side are open to offers of just £31 million for the 24-year-old at the start of the game.
Kang is far better than his rotation role in Paris would suggest, and there are only a handful of clubs around the globe who wouldn’t want to call him a starter. His ability to play anywhere in the forward line only boosts his appeal.
David Neres (Napoli)
David Neres has been a regular on these lists for years now. Unfortunately, since his move to Napoli, he’s no longer as cheap as he was during his days with Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk or Benfica.
A price tag of £33.5 million is still incredible value for the 28-year-old, whose 20 flair and 18 dribbling will make him a menace for any defender.