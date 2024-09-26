Best Moments From the Madrid Derby in the Last 10 Years
The Madrid derby, one of the most contentious, exciting rivalries in Spain, always produces must-see moments across all competitions.
Over the last ten years, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have met in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. No matter the stakes, though, the match continuously delivers red cards, shocking goals and off the field drama. From Cristiano Ronaldo hat tricks to UCL penalty shootouts, the fixture holds some of the most iconic moments for both clubs, especially in recent memory.
With the first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 season coming up, here's the best moments to come out of the rivalry in the last decade.
Best Moments from the Madrid Derby in the Last 10 Years
5. Cristiano Ronaldo's Infamous Celebration
Ronaldo is never shy about celebrating his goals, especially against Diego Simeone and Atlético Madrid. The Portugal international scored a hat trick in the Madrid derby on Nov. 19, 2016, but his reaction is what people remember most.
After giving Real Madrid the 2–0 lead from the spot, Ronaldo ran to the camera, crouched and did the 'Thinker' celebration. The pose and the hat trick are still two of the most highlighted moments when talking about Madrid derbies.
4. Atlético Madrid Denies Los Blancos an Invincible Season
The only team to defeat Real Madrid in its 2023–24 La Liga campaign was Atlético Madrid. The rivals squared off on Sept. 24, 2023, and Simeone's men walked away with the 3–1 victory. Álvaro Morata stunned his former club in the fourth minute before Antoine Griezmann doubled Atlético Madrid's lead 14 minutes later.
Toni Kroos pulled one back for the visitors, but Morata scored an identical goal to his first as soon as the second half started. Although the win did not stop Real Madrid from topping La Liga last season, it did prevent Carlo Ancelotti's side from going undefeated in the Spanish league.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL Hat Trick
On the cusp of history, Ronaldo always rose to the occasion for Real Madrid. Los Blancos needed to defeat Atlético Madrid yet again in the Champions League to have a shot at becoming the first team to ever win back-to-back UCL titles.
The rivals met in the 2017 Champions League semifinals and Ronaldo carried his side to a 3–0 victory in the first leg. The UCL's all-time leading goalscorer bagged a hat trick that would ultimately send Los Blancos to the final, where they triumphed over Juventus. After he scored his third goal, Ronaldo sat with the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu and crossed his arms as he basked in the moment.
Watch the moment here.
2. A Penalty Shootout for La Undécima
Two years after a Madrid derby headlined the 2014 Champions League, another took center stage. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid met at the San Siro in the 2016 Champions League final and once again entered extra time deadlocked at 1–1.
A penalty shootout decided the game. Juanfran sent his attempt off the post, leaving Ronaldo free to secure the win for Los Blancos. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake from the spot and Real Madrid celebrated La Undécima. The victory marked Zinedine Zidane's first UCL title as a manager.
Watch the moment here.
1. Sergio Ramos Saves La Décima in Lisbon
The most iconic moment from a Madrid derby is La Décima. Simeone's men just needed to survive stoppage time in the 2014 Champions League final to bring home the trophy, but Ramos sent a header past Thibaut Courtois in the 93rd minute to force extra time.
Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Ronaldo would go on to score in the ensuing 30 minutes, sealing Real Madrid's 4–1 victory. The club's 10th UCL trophy was the first of six European titles Los Blancos won over the next decade.
Watch the moment here.