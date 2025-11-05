The Best Strikers to Sign on Football Manager 26
If you’re going to win anything on Football Manager 26, you’re going to need a reliable source of goals.
Fixing your forward line should be one of your top priorities in any FM save, regardless of how much money you’ve got to work with. More goals means more prize money, after all.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s striker suggestions for any budget.
Cheap Options
Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)
A fee of just £2.3 million is enough to convince Hoffenheim to part ways with striker Andrej Kramarić.
16 composure and 14 finishing will make the Croatia international a reliable option in front of goal but, at 34 years old, he’s obviously not a long-term option, which is a theme when it comes to these cheaper targets.
Lorenzo Insigne (Free Agent)
If you’re really looking to save money, look no further than free agent Lorenzo Insigne, who is looking for a new club after leaving Toronto FC.
While perhaps not an out-and-out striker, the Italian is a versatile option capable of filling any gaps across your forward line.
Memphis Depay (Corinthians)
Memphis Depay is due to leave Corinthians on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer so, if you can be patient, his price tag is only going to drop.
If you need the 31-year-old’s services now, it’ll set you back a cool £8 million.
Iago Aspas (Vigo)
At 37 years old, Iago Aspas’s physical attributes leave a lot to be desired, but his excellent technical and mental stats just about make up for it.
For £3 million, you can get yourself an elite finisher who will undoubtedly score plenty of goals if you can build a smart system around him.
Tomáš Chorý (Slavia)
At £9 million Tomáš Chorý sits right at the top of the cheap budget, but the towering Slavia striker is definitely worth the investment.
19 strength, 17 heading and 16 finishing make the 30-year-old an ideal target man, but his 14 pace will help Chorý get around the pitch as well.
Reasonable Options
Danny Welbeck (Brighton)
A fee of £4.4 million would usually see Danny Welbeck drop into the cheap category, but don’t forget you have to pay the 34-year-old’s wages as well.
If you can find the funds, you can grab arguably the best version of Welbeck the game has ever seen.
Santiago Giménez (AC Milan)
Santiago Giménez’s price tag of £23 million is right at the top of this price point, but you have to remember he’s only 24 years old and still has room to grow into a better player. You’ll make a profit on him if you sell a few years down the line.
The prospect of improving on his 16 finishing may make you want to keep him for the long haul, however.
Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)
Mauro Icardi is just a handful of weeks away from making his return from an ACL injury when the game begins, and so you can pick him up when his reputation is at its lowest.
19 heading, 18 composure and 18 finishing make Icardi one of the game’s elite marksmen and his price tag of £15.5 million feels like a steal.
Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)
At just 26 years old, Gianluca Scamacca’s price tag of £20 million is a little higher than most in this range, but that extra expense guarantees you a reliable scorer for at least the next few years.
His 16 long shots could produce a whole lot of fun, while his 15 heading and finishing give him plenty of weapons in the box.
Borja Mayoral (Getafe)
A release clause of £17.25 million makes Borja Mayoral an excellent signing at this price point.
He’s got 16s and 17s everywhere you want to see them and, at 28 years old, still has plenty of years left in his prime.
Expensive Options
Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
On the subject of release clauses, if you’ve got the £43 million it takes to trigger that of Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, do not hesitate.
Pound for pound, he’s one of the best strikers on the game with his 17 finishing and 16 composure, but Guirassy is cheaper than anybody else you’ll find with his quality.
Moise Kean (Fiorentina)
Somehow still only 25 years old, it feels as though Moise Kean is really entering his prime and he’s an incredible option for your FM26 team if you’re looking for a new striker.
A price tag of £37.5 million is a lot cheaper than the vast majority of players with his current ability, and you’ll definitely make a huge profit on that if you can help him improve even more.
Paulo Dybala (Roma)
Paulo Dybala has been a pretty cheap option ever since he joined Roma. His bargain release clause of previous years has gone, but his price tag of £29.5 million is still a steal.
With 18 dribbling, 17 passing and 16 finishing, you get a bit of everything from the Argentine, who could be a great signing to link up your midfield and your attack.
Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)
As his contract with Juventus winds down, Dušan Vlahović is available for just £34 million to start the game.
He does have some mammoth wages which you’ll have to work with, but his cheap transfer fee still makes this feel like a bargain.
Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)
Serie A is evidently the place to be if you’re looking for a cheap striker. Atalants’s Charles De Ketelaere is another in Italy’s top flight whose price tag, £37 million, drops below average.
Adding to the intrigue here is the fact De Ketelaere is only 24 and has high potential to grow into an even better player. There’s no way he’ll be available for that sort of money for much longer.