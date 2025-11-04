The Best Teams to Start a Save With on Football Manager 26
New leagues and drastic changes to the footballing landscape open up countless possibilities when it comes to deciding your next save on Football Manager 26.
Whether you want to set yourself a gruelling challenge, reimagine history or simply take on a nice, relaxing job, FM26 has something for everyone, and we at Sports Illustrated have 50 suggestions as you consider your next managerial journey.
Fallen Giants
Valencia
In 2018–19, Valencia beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final and finished fourth in La Liga. These days, however, they’re more interested in avoiding relegation after major financial issues and frustrations with the ownership saw things spiral out of control.
The ceiling for this club is enormous but Valencia are sorely lacking the guidance needed to get there. A firm hand on wages and a few smart buys could be all it takes to build one of Spain’s recent forces back up.
Deportivo La Coruña
Long-time players of FM will be well aware of the story of Deportivo La Coruña. This team lost in the semi-final of the 2003–04 Champions League, having beaten reigning champions AC Milan over two legs in the previous round. 17 years later, they were surviving the drop to Spain’s fourth tier by just one point.
Deportivo are now back in the second division and are blessed with one of Spain’s most intriguing prospects in Yeremay Hernández, who can be developed into a star or sold for big money, giving you a handful of different ways to approach this save.
Málaga
While Deportivo are among the favourites to be promoted back to La Liga, the same cannot be said for another long-time save suggestion. Málaga, Champions League quarter-finalists in 2012–13, were only promoted from the third tier in 2024–25 and are not currently thinking about a return to the top flight.
You won’t have a lot of money to spend and there’s no superstar player to sell here. This is an old-fashioned rebuild.
Bordeaux
When we last saw Bordeaux in the FM series, they had recently been relegated from Ligue 1 after years of financial hardship. Unfortunately, things have taken an even worse turn and the club were on the bring of extinction last year.
Bordeaux, Ligue 1 winners as recently as 2009, are now all the way down in France’s fourth tier, despite being blessed with the sixth largest stadium in the country. This is a massive club just crying out for stability after years of turmoil.
Schalke 04
It’s a similar story in Germany with Schalke, who finished second in the Bundesliga in 2017–18 and 14th in the division below just seven years later.
This is one of the biggest clubs in the country who, once again, have been plagued by financial problems which you’ll have to get under control as soon as possible. Thankfully, a solid squad should give you enough time to figure out your plan of attack.
Dynamo Dresden
Joining Schalke in Germany’s second tier are Dynamo Dresden, who were just promoted from the third division last season.
While Dynamo Dresden do not have much modern success to their name, they remain one of the most successful clubs in German history. They were a dominant force of the pre-Bundesliga era and are blessed with a huge stadium and a passionate fanbase, and are simply looking to establish themselves in the modern day.
Parma
Bankruptcy hit Parma in 2015 and the once-proud giants of Italian football were forcibly relegated to the fourth tier of Italian football. Thankfully, they weren’t there long as a record-breaking three promotions in a row brought them back to Serie A.
Struggling around the bottom of the league is not where Parma should be. This club helped produce legends like Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluigi Buffon, Hernán Crespo and Lilian Thuram and also aided Carlo Ancelotti’s journey to becoming an all-time great manager. The tools are all there.
Notts County
Notts County are the oldest club in the history of football. This save writes itself.
These days, Notts County spend their days in League Two, the fourth tier on the English pyramid. They’ve never experienced life right at the top but, as one of the reasons why this beautiful game exists today, surely they deserve to get there.
Belenenses
Saves in Portugal can be tough because of the sheer dominance of Sporting CP, Porto and Benfica. If you’re going to topple that trio, why not do so with the first team to ever beat those three to the league title?
Belenenses are the fifth-most successful side in Portugal’s history but almost ceased to exist just a few years ago, when legal issues saw the club split in half. This side retained the name and history but had to start again as amateurs, climbing their way back from the sixth tier up to the second, before another relegation left them in their current home in the third tier.
Transfer Restrictions
Athletic Club
There is no transfer rule more famous than that imposed by Athletic Club, which restricts you to using players born in the local Basque region.
Athletic deserve real credit for not only surviving with that rule, but thriving. They’re one of Spain’s most famous clubs, but to retain that stance, you’ll likely need to invest heavily in your academy to keep producing high-level talents.
Bursaspor
Bursaspor made history with a Turkish title win in 2009–10 as they ended an era dominated by the trio of Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş. It was comparable to Leicester City’s Premier League title triumph six years later for the sheer surprise.
Financial woes saw the club fall apart and they’re now playing in Türkiye’s third tier. Promotion back to the top flight is the task at hand, but you have to do so without signing any foreign players.
Altınordu
Sticking with Türkiye, Altınordu are another team in the third team demanding success with a team built solely from Turkish players.
It’s not hard-coded into the game, but Altınordu operate with a rule challenging managers to ensure at least 34% of the first team is made up of academy graduates. Player development is everything here and it offers a different take on this challenge in Türkiye.
Guadalajara
One of Mexico’s biggest and most popular clubs, Guadalajara built their history on a rule which meant they could only sign players who had declared for the Mexican national team. In recent years, however, they have softened their stance.
These days, managers can sign any players who are eligible to represent Mexico, even if they have turned out for other countries at youth level, helping them break into the markets in Spain and the United States.
Sint-Truidense
There isn’t a strict rule for Sint-Truidense but, with a bit of self-discipline, you can follow their unique policy of trying to operate as the bridge between Japanese and European football.
While you’re technically free to sign whoever you want, forcing yourself to try and unearth the next Japanese superstar adds an extra layer of intrigue to this save.
Financial Problems
Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday recently fell into administration and tragically appear destined to tumble down the English pyramid. Can you be their saviour?
Bested only by Notts County when it comes to age, Wednesday were founding members of the Premier League in 1992 and were among the division’s top clubs around that time. They are desperately in need of saving.
Reading
Financial problems saw Reading drop down from the Premier League to England’s third tier in just 10 years, with a points deduction ultimately sealing their fate.
Shocking delays with confirmation of the club’s finances have seen Reading forced to operate under a transfer embargo and led to several more points deductions. While the harsh sanctions appear to be over, the reality is Reading cannot offer you the money needed to make a return to the Premier League simple.
Sampdoria
A takeover in 2023 saved Sampdoria from going bankrupt, but it did little to end the financial challenges facing the once-famous Italian giants.
Having recently avoided the drop to Italy’s third tier by the skin of their teeth, 1992 European Cup finalists Sampdoria are fighting for any sort of stability, with the ultimate goal of climbing their way back to Serie A.
Botafogo
Botafogo have been on the sort of journey which fits right into the FM universe. Near-complete financial collapse and relegation in 2021 was followed by a takeover which seemed destined to sort things out. Promotion and a shock title win suggested Botafogo were in the clear, but results have been all over ever since.
The club debts are enormous and are likely to cause you real problems as you look to keep up with the rest of Brazil’s heavyweight clubs.
Lyon
Under the same ownership umbrella as Botafogo, Lyon were forcibly relegated to Ligue 2 last season because of serious financial issues, but were ultimately saved by making some significant changes to those calling the shots at the club.
Lyon are a unique challenge as the facilities and the squad are all excellent, but the pathway towards achieving more success is incredibly complicated by limited transfer resources and a likely need to cash in on your top players and rebuild every summer.
Sochaux
Two-time French champions and 2007 Coupe de France winners, Sochaux encountered their financial issues around 2015 and multiple changes of ownership have failed to set things right by this point. Enforced relegations have left them in France’s third division.
The facilities are, thankfully, in excellent condition and you can rely on youth production to give you the boost needed to get yourself back to the top tier.
Vitesse
A points deduction in 2023–24 saw Vitesse, once a close associate of Chelsea, relegated from the Eredivisie, and things were so bad that they had to appeal to keep their license earlier in 2025 after their financial woes nearly ended their existence.
While their appeal was successful, rules meant they were handed a -12 points deduction to begin the current campaign, making your challenge with Vitesse abundantly clear.
Triestina
There’s a lot to unpack here, so stay with us. Triestina, who play in the third tier of Italian football, begin the season with -20 points after continued financial failings over the past few years, and the team’s future is incredibly unclear.
Recently acquired by House of Doge, the business branch of the Dogecoin Foundation, there are plans to bring cryptocurrency into the club’s everyday life but the immediate focus is on overcoming that whopping sanction.
Yeni Malatyaspor
If you want the single-hardest challenge on FM26, look no further than Yeni Malatyaspor, who sit bottom of the Turkish third division after being handed an utterly devastating -45 points deduction for their financial woes.
The true story behind this club’s struggles is one of tragedy and controversy. The 2023 Türkiye–Syria earthquakes devastated the facilities and took the life of goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, and the years that have followed have been mixed attempts to recover under an ownership which has been openly accused of corruption.
Edinburgh City
Sitting at the bottom of the Scottish fourth tier, Edinburgh City have a deficit of 15 points to make up at the start of the season.
They’ve been battling against financial collapse for a few seasons now and a temporary winding-up order, which was quickly dismissed, unfortunately handed out a points deduction which will make this season a real battle.
Unique Challenges
UE Sant Andreu
A stone’s throw away from the giants of their city, Barcelona-based Sant Andreu are a community club drenched in grassroots history and looking to make some real noise following the arrival of new millionaire owner Taito Suzuki.
You’ve got a lot of work to do before you even think of going toe-to-toe with Barcelona, with Sant Andreu bring an exciting project and one which could be aided by your proximity to some of the greatness often produced in Catalonia.
Inter Miami
If you want the chance to manage Lionel Messi, you’re likely going to need to take charge of Inter Miami and learn how to work within Major League Soccer’s unique regulations.
Miami’s goal is to boost their reputation as much as possible, and you’ll be backed in pursuit of players who may be seen as impossible to other clubs across the league. How far can you take Messi and his old friends before they call time on their careers?
Wrexham
Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have been playing their own FM game with Wrexham over the years, taking over a team in need of some fresh blood and injecting their unique influence to climb as high as England’s second tier.
Reaching the Championship was one thing, but the jump up to this division is enormous and one which threatens to overwhelm a Wrexham side playing catch-up compared to many of their ex-Premier League peers.
Vaduz
Based in Liechtenstein but playing in Switzerland’s top flight, Vaduz are forced to operate under a unique restriction.
As they do not play in the league of their home country, Vaduz cannot qualify for European competition through their league finish. Instead, they have to win the Liechtenstein Cup to earn a route into the Conference League. You’ll need to win that to get into the Europa League and then lift that trophy to get into the Champions League. One loss, and you’ll have to start all over again.
Midtjylland
A takeover from the group behind Brentford in 2014 saw Midtjylland turn into one of the most unique scouting setups in the world, and it’s your challenge to continue their hard work.
With an excellent youth setup and links to a whole host of countries across the globe, Midtjylland thrive on finding future wonderkids from obscure nations and turning them into stars. It’s every FM player’s dream.
Luton Town
Luton Town exceeded expectations to earn a spot in the 2023–24 Premier League. Few were surprised to see them relegated immediately, but the real shock came when they succumbed to relegation to League One in the year that followed.
It’s all gone horribly wrong at Kenilworth Road, but the tools are all there to get this team back into the top flight for another go.
Liverpool
Liverpool began the 2025–26 campaign in the trap in which many FM players find themselves. A record-breaking transfer spend left them with a bunch of superstars and wonderkids who lacked cohesion and structure.
How will you fit Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitiké, Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah into the same side? Things can very quickly become a juggling act which could see player happiness spiral out of control if you’re not careful.
Liverpool Women
While Liverpool are among the world leaders in the men’s game, the same cannot be said of Liverpool Women, who won back-to-back Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014 but have had to fight their way back up from the second tier in recent years.
The Reds are now back in the top flight but are well behind rivals like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. Plenty of catching up to do.
Borussia Dortmund
A hipster’s dream in years gone by, Borussia Dortmund were supposed to be the primary threats to Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance. Not only have they been eclipsed by Bayer Leverkusen, but Dortmund have actually ended up going in the wrong direction.
A drastic upturn in form spared their blushes in a 2024–25 season which had Dortmund as low as 11th in the standings by the end of March. That’s nowhere near good enough for this team, so you know what you need to do.
Scenarios
Strasbourg
The relationship between Strasbourg and Chelsea has been a source of frustration for some fans of the French side, but it opens up the possibility of a fun save on FM26.
Give your directors as much transfer influence as possible and watch them pick up obscure youngsters for your side, challenging you to build a team capable of ending Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance. Perhaps you could even try and work your way into consideration for the Chelsea job.
Barcelona
Barcelona operate in their own world sometimes. The reigning La Liga champions have built an excellent squad while juggling major financial issues, making it impossible to predict their next move at any given moment.
While trying to get their debts under control, your job here is to not only build the best team in Spain, but create the sort of dynasty Barcelona fans demand through countless trophies and the presence of the best players in the world.
TSV Munich
There are no prizes for guessing your challenge for a third-tier team based in Munich.
TSV have a fierce rivalry with Bayern but have not been able to enjoy anywhere close to the same level of success as their famous neighbours, with financial issues among those to see them tumble down the divisions. Now in the third tier, they long for a return to the top flight and the chance to add to their 1966 league title.
Braga
Only three clubs have ever won Portugal’s top flight since 2001. Sporting, Benfica and Porto share ownership of the title, preventing Braga from ever tasting gold.
As perhaps the best team in the country outside of that Big Three, Braga have a real battle on their hands to not only establish themselves on the same level as their successful rivals, but to break through and finally get their hands on the trophy.
PSG
Why does every FM save have to be a challenge? PSG are the reigning European champions and boast the bank balance to make even your wildest dreams come true. Go enjoy yourself.
Now you’re on the top of the footballing world, your challenge is to keep PSG there for as long as possible.
Red Star
The real challenge in the city of Paris comes with Ligue 2 side Red Star, the fourth oldest football club in France looking to make some serious noise in their hometown.
Built on a community field which encourages some of the liveliest fan demonstrations you’re ever likely to see, Red Star are crying out for somebody to get them into the top flight and further boost their growing reputation.
Manchester United
Even the most casual of football fans will be well aware of the utter chaos that has permeated through Manchester United in recent years.
Financial challenges and an underperforming squad have both risked dismantling the reputation of what is arguably the biggest club on the planet. Bringing silverware back to Old Trafford is a must.
Manchester City
On the other side of the Mancunian divide, Manchester City offer a unique blend of both a rebuild and a Champions League charge.
Spearheaded by the superhuman Erling Haaland, City are looking to rejuvenate an ageing squad but have the vast wealth needed to give you every possible advantage to shape this team under your own vision.
Chelsea Women
Chelsea Women are the best team in the English system and offer a great introduction into women’s football for new fans, but there’s a seriously tough test for anybody who takes this job.
Not only is retaining the WSL crown a demand, but Chelsea continue to dream of winning the Champions League. Getting over that final hurdle has so far proven impossible for a team full of superstars.
Brighton & Hove Albion
The Premier League is full of clubs spending big money on proven superstars, with most of those in-demand players seemingly coming from Brighton.
The Seagulls take a different approach to recruitment, relying on data analysis to find untapped potential from obscure sources across the globe and flipping those players into astonishing profits which can then be reinvested in their pursuit of success.
London City Lionesses
Bankrolled by Michele Kang, London City Lionesses have gleefully thrown money at their quest to become a force in women’s football. Their squad is full of genuine superstars and it feels as though they are on the cusp of something special.
With wealthy, ambitious owners pushing for success, London City provides you with a great chance to disrupt the elite and build a squad capable of steamrolling the rest of Europe.
Real Madrid Women
While the El Clásico divide has fans debating which of Barcelona or Real Madrid is the superior side in men’s football, those conversations don’t happen in women’s football. It’s Barcelona, and it’s not even close.
Building a squad capable of rivalling one of the greatest units in the history of the sport is not going to be easy, but that’s exactly why you should try.
New Leagues
Žalgiris Vilnius
FM26 introduces Lithuanian football as a playable league this year and there is no better place to start than Žalgiris.
The first Lithuanian team to ever qualify for European competition, Žalgiris are a dominant force domestically but the real challenge here is building up the sort of squad capable to improve on their last Champions League outing.
Al Ain
The most successful club in the United Arab Emirates, Al Ain are the perfect introduction to this new league.
AFC Champions League success and a deep run in the Club World Cup are both realistic goals for this side, led by Moroccan superstar Soufiane Rahimi.
Al Ahly
Egypt is the final male league to make its debut in FM26, offering fans the chance to play with arguably the biggest club in Africa, Al Ahly.
Domestic success is demanded but Al Ahly are also expecting continental glory. You need to build a team capable of delivering while also looking to cash in on your top talents to European giants to continue reinvesting.
Portland Thorns
The arrival of the National Women’s Soccer League opens up plenty of doors on FM26.
There are a whole host of fun teams to choose from here, but we’re going with Portland Thorns. Backed by record-breaking support as they walk the line between dominance and mediocrity, this team is missing a certain je ne sais quoi to really make their mark in the modern era.
Eintracht Frankfurt Women
Only Lyon have ever won more Women’s Champions League titles than Eintracht Frankfurt’s four, but the German outfit are currently in no condition to add to those honours.
Frankfurt are a strong side domestically and have all the tools needed to build something truly special, but the focus has to stay on beating Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg before you can start to dream of continental glory again.