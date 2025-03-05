SI

Biggest Wins in Champions League History: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool and More

Arsenal made Champions League history in the round of 16 with the biggest away victory ever in the knockout stage.

Max Mallow

Arsenal recorded the biggest victory in Champions League knockout stage history.
Arsenal recorded the biggest victory in Champions League knockout stage history. / IMAGO/DeFodi Images

The Champions League, Europe's most prestigious club competition, has seen its fair share of blowouts.

Arsenal were the latest team to demolish an opponent beating PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. The final score set the record for largest victory for an away team in knockout stage history. Though, it's not the widest margin of victory in the competition's history.

Here are the biggest wins in Champions League history.

Biggest Wins in Champions League History

Two teams are tied for the biggest win in a Champions League game: Liverpool and Real Madrid. Both sides won games 8-0 over Besiktas and Malmo FF respectively in 2007 and 2015. No other team in the competition's history has won a game by eight goals.

There are multiple teams to win games by seven-goal margins, though, with two of the results coming in the 2024-25 campaign.

Per UEFA

The Most Amount of Goals Scored in a Champions League Game

The most amount of goals scored in a single UCL game is 12 back in 2016 when Borussia Dortmund defeated Legia Warszawa 8-4 in the group stage. Bayern Munich nearly equaled their Bundesliga rival this season defeating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the league phase back in September.

Bayern's victory was the first time since 2003 that there were 11 goals scored in a game when Monaco won 8-3 over Deportivo La Coruna.

Largest Away Win in Champions League Knockout Stage History

As mentioned, Arsenal set the record in this year's round of 16 with a 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven. Not only was it Arsenal's biggest away win in the competition's history, but ti was the biggest away win in knockout stage history.

READ THE LATEST UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS AND MORE

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer