Biggest Wins in Champions League History: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool and More
The Champions League, Europe's most prestigious club competition, has seen its fair share of blowouts.
Arsenal were the latest team to demolish an opponent beating PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. The final score set the record for largest victory for an away team in knockout stage history. Though, it's not the widest margin of victory in the competition's history.
Here are the biggest wins in Champions League history.
Biggest Wins in Champions League History
Two teams are tied for the biggest win in a Champions League game: Liverpool and Real Madrid. Both sides won games 8-0 over Besiktas and Malmo FF respectively in 2007 and 2015. No other team in the competition's history has won a game by eight goals.
There are multiple teams to win games by seven-goal margins, though, with two of the results coming in the 2024-25 campaign.
Per UEFA
- 9-2: Bayern München v GNK Dinamo, 09/17/24
- 7-0: Juventus vs Olympiacos, 12/10/2003
- 7-0: Arsenal vs Slavia Praha, 10/23/2007
- 0-7: Žilina vs Marseille, 11/03/2010
- 7-0: Valencia vs Genk, 11/23/2011
- 7-0: Bayern München vs Basel, 03/13/2012
- 0-7: BATE Borisov vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 10/21/2014
- 7-0: Bayern München vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 03/1/2015
- 7-0: Barcelona vs Celtic, 09/13/2016
- 0-7: Maribor vs Liverpool, 10/17/2017
- 7-0: Liverpool vs Spartak Moskva, 12/06/17
- 7-0: Manchester City vs Schalke, 03/12/19
- 7-0: Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest, 02/19/2025
The Most Amount of Goals Scored in a Champions League Game
The most amount of goals scored in a single UCL game is 12 back in 2016 when Borussia Dortmund defeated Legia Warszawa 8-4 in the group stage. Bayern Munich nearly equaled their Bundesliga rival this season defeating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the league phase back in September.
Bayern's victory was the first time since 2003 that there were 11 goals scored in a game when Monaco won 8-3 over Deportivo La Coruna.
Largest Away Win in Champions League Knockout Stage History
As mentioned, Arsenal set the record in this year's round of 16 with a 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven. Not only was it Arsenal's biggest away win in the competition's history, but ti was the biggest away win in knockout stage history.