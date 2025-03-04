Arsenal Make Champions League History With Record Breaking Scoring Performance
Are we sure Arsenal need a new striker?
Arsenal dismantled PSV Eindhoven 7–1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie and carved their name in Champions League history.
The Gunners became the first team ever to score seven goals on the road in a Champions League knockout match. They also inflicted PSV's worst home defeat in club history, as the Eredivisie giants had never lost a home match by a six goal margin in their almost 113-year-old history.
Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Ødegaard all scored in the victory, with the Norwegian captain bagging a brace.
You have to go back to the pre-Champions League days to find a result comparable to what Arsenal achieved. In the 1970–71 season, during the European Cup days, Celtic defeated Irish side, Waterford 7–0 in the first leg of their round of 16 matchup.
Real Madrid was the last team in Champions League history to manage six goals away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout fixture. In 2013–14, Los Blancos defeated Schalke 04 6–1 on the back of braces from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.
Bayern Munich famously defeated Barcelona 8–2 in the 2019–20 quarterfinals, but that game was played on a neutral ground because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was a brilliant and much needed attacking display from Mikel Arteta's side. After recent toothless attacking displays in the Premier League, the win could revitalize the Gunners for the home stretch of the season.
Arsenal have all but punched their ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals where they'll face whichever side advances from the European Madrid derby. Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid 2–1 in the first leg.
Arsenal will be able to use an alternative squad when they host the second leg against PSV next Wednesday. Arteta will be able to rest some of his key players before Chelsea's Premier League visit to Emirates Stadium in what'll be the Gunners final game before the March international break,
The Gunners will be back in action on Sunday when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford, looking the cling on to their slim chance of catching Liverpool in the Premier League title race.