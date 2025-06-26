SI

Birmingham Championship Fixtures: 2025–26 Schedule Announced, Blues Face Huge First Game

Birmingham City won League One last season and will hope for a similarly strong 2025–26.

Tom Gott

Birmingham are back in the Championship.
Birmingham are back in the Championship. / IMAGO/Action Plus

Birmingham City made light work of their bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, winning the League One title in style to earn their place back in England’s second tier.

Their 2025–26 campaign begins with a tricky visit from relegated Premier League side Ipswich Town, before games against Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Leicester City close out Birmingham’s first month back in the Championship.

October brings an away game against Wrexham, who finished second behind Birmingham in League One last year. Charlton Athletic, the third and final promoted side, are first on the schedule in December.

Fans will have to wait until November for their first derby against West Bromwich Albion, who host the first meeting and make the short trip across the city as the away side three months later in February.

After facing Ipswich and Leicester in their first four games, Birmingham have a four-month wait before their first meeting with the third relegated Premier League giant. Southampton play host in December’s first game, with Birmingham returning the favour in the final game of 2025.

Rounding out the campaign is a long away trip down to Portsmouth after a busy April which features games against Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich, Wrexham, Hull City, Preston North End and Bristol City.

With co-owner Tom Brady watching on, Birmingham spent big last season, breaking League One’s transfer record to sign top scorer Jay Stansfield for over £15 million ($20.5 million), and plans are already in place to further reinforce Chris Davies’s squad ahead of a tough test back in the Championship.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Championship game throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

8 August—20:00

Birmingham v Ipswich

16 August—15:00

Blackburn v Birmingham

23 August—15:00

Birmingham v Oxford

30 August—15:00

Leicester v Birmingham

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Stoke v Birmingham

20 September—15:00

Birmingham v Swansea

27 September—15:00

Coventry v Birmingham

30 September—19:45

Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Wrexham v Birmingham

18 October—15:00

Birmingham v Hull

21 October—19:45

Preston v Birmingham

25 October—15:00

Bristol City v Birmingham

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Birmingham v Portsmouth

4 November—19:45

Birmingham v Millwall

8 November—15:00

Middlesbrough v Birmingham

22 November—15:00

Birmingham v Norwich

26 November —19:45

West Brom v Birmingham

29 November—15:00

Birmingham v Watford

December

Date / Time

Fixture

6 December—15:00

Southampton v Birmingham

9 December—19:45

QPR v Birmingham

13 December—15:00

Birmingham v Charlton

20 December—15:00

Sheffield United v Birmingham

26 December—15:00

Birmingham v Derby

29 December—19:45

Birmingham v Southampton

January

Date / Time

Fixture

1 January—15:00

Watford v Birmingham

4 January—15:00

Birmingham v Coventry

17 January—15:00

Swansea v Birmingham

20 January—19:45

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham

24 January—15:00

Birmingham v Stoke

31 January—15:00

Oxford v Birmingham

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Birmingham v Leicester

14 February—15:00

Birmingham v West Brom

21 February—15:00

Norwich v Birmingham

25 February—19:45

Millwall v Birmingham

28 February—15:00

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

March

Date / Time

Fixture

7 March—15:00

Charlton v Birmingham

10 March—19:45

Birmingham v QPR

14 March—15:00

Birmingham v Sheffield United

21 March—15:00

Derby v Birmingham

April

Date / Time

Fixture

3 April—15:00

Birmingham v Blackburn

6 April—15:00

Ipswich v Birmingham

11 April—15:00

Birmingham v Wrexham

18 April—15:00

Hull v Birmingham

22 April—19:45

Birmingham v Preston

25 April—15:00

Birmingham v Bristol City

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—12:30

Portsmouth v Birmingham

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer