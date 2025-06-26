Birmingham Championship Fixtures: 2025–26 Schedule Announced, Blues Face Huge First Game
Birmingham City made light work of their bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, winning the League One title in style to earn their place back in England’s second tier.
Their 2025–26 campaign begins with a tricky visit from relegated Premier League side Ipswich Town, before games against Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Leicester City close out Birmingham’s first month back in the Championship.
October brings an away game against Wrexham, who finished second behind Birmingham in League One last year. Charlton Athletic, the third and final promoted side, are first on the schedule in December.
Fans will have to wait until November for their first derby against West Bromwich Albion, who host the first meeting and make the short trip across the city as the away side three months later in February.
After facing Ipswich and Leicester in their first four games, Birmingham have a four-month wait before their first meeting with the third relegated Premier League giant. Southampton play host in December’s first game, with Birmingham returning the favour in the final game of 2025.
Rounding out the campaign is a long away trip down to Portsmouth after a busy April which features games against Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich, Wrexham, Hull City, Preston North End and Bristol City.
With co-owner Tom Brady watching on, Birmingham spent big last season, breaking League One’s transfer record to sign top scorer Jay Stansfield for over £15 million ($20.5 million), and plans are already in place to further reinforce Chris Davies’s squad ahead of a tough test back in the Championship.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Championship game throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
8 August—20:00
Birmingham v Ipswich
16 August—15:00
Blackburn v Birmingham
23 August—15:00
Birmingham v Oxford
30 August—15:00
Leicester v Birmingham
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Stoke v Birmingham
20 September—15:00
Birmingham v Swansea
27 September—15:00
Coventry v Birmingham
30 September—19:45
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Wrexham v Birmingham
18 October—15:00
Birmingham v Hull
21 October—19:45
Preston v Birmingham
25 October—15:00
Bristol City v Birmingham
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Birmingham v Portsmouth
4 November—19:45
Birmingham v Millwall
8 November—15:00
Middlesbrough v Birmingham
22 November—15:00
Birmingham v Norwich
26 November —19:45
West Brom v Birmingham
29 November—15:00
Birmingham v Watford
December
Date / Time
Fixture
6 December—15:00
Southampton v Birmingham
9 December—19:45
QPR v Birmingham
13 December—15:00
Birmingham v Charlton
20 December—15:00
Sheffield United v Birmingham
26 December—15:00
Birmingham v Derby
29 December—19:45
Birmingham v Southampton
January
Date / Time
Fixture
1 January—15:00
Watford v Birmingham
4 January—15:00
Birmingham v Coventry
17 January—15:00
Swansea v Birmingham
20 January—19:45
Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham
24 January—15:00
Birmingham v Stoke
31 January—15:00
Oxford v Birmingham
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Birmingham v Leicester
14 February—15:00
Birmingham v West Brom
21 February—15:00
Norwich v Birmingham
25 February—19:45
Millwall v Birmingham
28 February—15:00
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
March
Date / Time
Fixture
7 March—15:00
Charlton v Birmingham
10 March—19:45
Birmingham v QPR
14 March—15:00
Birmingham v Sheffield United
21 March—15:00
Derby v Birmingham
April
Date / Time
Fixture
3 April—15:00
Birmingham v Blackburn
6 April—15:00
Ipswich v Birmingham
11 April—15:00
Birmingham v Wrexham
18 April—15:00
Hull v Birmingham
22 April—19:45
Birmingham v Preston
25 April—15:00
Birmingham v Bristol City
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—12:30
Portsmouth v Birmingham