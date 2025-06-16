Boca Juniors vs. Benfica: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Argentinian giants Boca Juniors take on Portuguese outfit Benfica for the very first time, with the two clubs facing off in Group C at the 2025 Club World Cup.
Bayern Munich are the overwhelming favorites to advance into the round of 16 as group winners, and Monday’s bout is set to have a huge say in deciding who joins the Bundesliga champions in the knockouts.
Boca enjoyed a successful 2025 Apertura and have won previous iterations of this tournament three times. However, Argentinian teams in general have struggled against European opposition, including Boca, who were beaten 4–2 by a star-studded Milan side in the 2007 Club World Cup final.
Miguel Ángel Russo has returned for his third spell in charge of the six-time Copa Libertadores winners after they opted to part ways with Fernando Gago. Russo has inherited a talented squad with plenty of experience, but they’re the underdogs here.
Benfica qualified for the tournament via UEFA’s ranking pathway thanks to their consistent performances on the continental stage over the past four years. Bruno Lage’s side exited the Champions League in the round of 16 last time out and eventually ended the Primeira Liga campaign second behind Lisbon rivals Sporting CP.
Sporting then beat Benfica 3–1 in the Taça de Portugal final to cap off the season.
What Time Does Boca Juniors vs. Benfica Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Monday, 16 June
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
- Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Boca Juniors vs. Benfica Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Boca Juniors and Benfica.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Boca Juniors
Benfica
Boca Juniors 0–1 Independiente – 20/05/25
Benfica 1–3 Sporting CP – 25/05/25
Boca Juniors 0–0 (4–2p) Lanùs – 11/05/25
Braga 1–1 Benfica – 17/05/25
Tigre 1–1 Boca Juniors – 04/05/25
Benfica 1–1 Sporting CP – 10/05/25
River Plate 2–1 Boca Juniors – 27/04/25
Estoril 1–2 Benfica – 03/05/25
Boca Juniors 2–0 Estudiantes – 20/04/25
Benfica 6–0 AVS – 27/04/25
Boca Juniors Team News
Edinson Cavani has shown at Boca that he hasn’t lost his goalscoring touch just yet, but the veteran forward is a doubt for Monday’s game due to a calf injury.
Cavani’s compatriot, Miguel Merentiel, has been Boca’s main man in attack this season, racking up nine goal involvements during his side’s strong 2025 Apertura. Even if Cavani is fit, the Uruguayan could line up alongside Milton Giménez up top against the Portuguese side.
Former Manchester United players Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera have been included in Russo’s squad for the tournament, but both could find themselves out of the starting XI for their opening game. Marco Pellegrino is set to miss out with a muscle injury.
Boca Juniors Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica
Boca Juniors predicted lineup vs. Benfica (4-3-1-2): Marchesín; Blondel, Battaglia, Costa, Blanco; Belmonte, Delgado, Zenón; Palacios; Merentiel, Giménez.
Benfica Team News
Injury has ruled Zeki Amdouni out of the tournament, and Benfica are also without Manu Silva and Alexander Bah this summer due to long-term knee injuries.
Ángel Di María has travelled to the U.S, but Greek striker Vangelos Pavlidis was Benfica’s star of 2024–25.
Pavlidis came on strong after a slow start to his career in Portugal, with only Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres recording more goal involvements in the Primeira Liga than Benfica’s hitman last season.
Álvaro Carreras remains at the club despite transfer interest from Real Madrid, while António Silva is another highly-regarded Benfica defender who could be on the move later this summer.
Benfica Predicted Lineup vs. Boca Juniors
Benfica predicted lineup vs. Boca Juniors (4-3-3): Trubin; Araújo, Otamendi, Silva, Carreras; Luis, Kökçü, Aursnes; Di Maria, Pavlidis, Aktürkoğlu.
Boca Juniors vs. Benfica Score Prediction
The moods in both camps likely contrast given how Benfica ended the season and Boca’s strong Apertura. Lage’s side missed out to Sporting again, but they looked like an improved side under the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager.
The returning Russo could make Boca a pain to play against this summer, and they may fancy their chances of causing an upset in Miami. They’ll aim to contain Benfica by sitting deep before springing in attacking transition.
This has the makings of a cagey and bitty affair which could be decided by a moment of quality from the Portuguese side.
Prediction: Boca Juniors 0–1 Benfica
