Real Madrid Fail to ‘Reach Agreement’ for €50 Million Club World Cup Signing
Real Madrid have reportedly failed to get a deal done for Álvaro Carreras in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The fullback is one of Los Blancos’ primary transfer targets during a summer full of defensive reinforcements. With Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold already signed, Real Madrid were hoping to add Carreras to their new and improved backline for Xabi Alonso’s first tournament in charge.
Except The Athletic report “no agreement has been reached” between Real Madrid and Benfica despite the two clubs being in talks for the defender since May. Carreras is now expected to play for Benfica at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The news is a blow for Alonso, who is headed to the United States without a starting left back. Ferland Mendy is set to miss the entire competition after undergoing surgery for a ruptured tendon in his right quadriceps muscle. Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid’s emergency left back, is also sidelined for the summer as he recovers from a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle.
Alonso now will be forced to play Fran García on the left flank. Although the 25-year-old made 48 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2024–25 season, he is typically not the trusted option to go against tougher opponents in Europe.
Real Madrid will still have the opportunity to sign Carreras, though, ahead of their 2025–26 campaign. The 22-year-old reportedly remains keen on a move to the Spanish capital and is “awaiting the transfer agreement” in Lisbon.
To get the deal over the line, the Spanish outfit will likely have to pay Carreras’s €50 million ($57 million) release clause in full. Until then, Carreras will continue to represent Benfica and will feature for the Portuguese side at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
