Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Barca Survive Serhou Guirassy Hat-trick
In one of the worst performances of the Hansi Flick era, Barcelona's historic unbeaten run to start 2025 came to an end, falling 1–3 to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. However, Barça's 4–0 first leg win saw them clinch the tie 5–3 on aggregate to advance to the semifinals.
Borussia Dortmund overwhelmed Barcelona from the start, tallying four shots on target in the opening 10 minutes. The fourth one was a Serhou Guirassy penalty-kick that opened the scoring for the hosts, giving Borussia Dortmund 80 minutes to score three more goals to equal the biggest comeback in Champions League knockout stage history.
Barcelona looked nervous but managed to contain Borussia Dortmund for the remaining of the first half... that changed quickly out of the tunnel. Only four minutes into the second half, Guirassy headed home a corner to secure his brace and put Dortmund halfway towards achieving the comeback.
With pressure and nerves mounting, Barcelona showed character and answered. Fermín López fired-in a violent cross that Ramy Bensebaini deflected into the back of his own net to restore Barça's three-goal lead on aggregate.
When it appeared the tie was over, Ronald Araújo tried to clear a cross but instead gifted the ball to Guirassy who tucked in his hat-trick and positioned Borussia Dortmund two-goals from leveling the tie with 15 minutes to go. Julian Brandt thought he scored Dortmund's fourth two minutes later, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.
Barcelona held on and survived, but the performance left plenty to be desired and Flick's men can't afford to have another showing like this one or their Champions League season could end in the semifinals.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7.9/10
RB: Jules Koundé
5.6/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
5.2/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.4/10
LB: Gerard Martín
7.3/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
6.9/10
CM: Gavi
6.7/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
5.9/10
AM: Fermín López
7/10
LW: Raphinha
6.2/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.5/10
SUB: Pedri (59' for Gavi)
6.2/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (70' for Yamal)
5.9/10
SUB: Eric García (70' for Fermín)
6/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (86' for Lewandowski)
N/A