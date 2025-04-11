Barcelona Make History With Unbeaten Start to 2025
What Barcelona are doing to start 2025 is unprecedented.
Barcelona destroyed Borussia Dortmund 4–0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, all but securing their return to the semifinals for the first time since 2018-19.
The brilliant European win, though, was also a record-breaker. Barcelona are now unbeaten through 23 matches to start 2025, the greatest unbeaten run to start a calendar year in club history. Ever since the Jan. 4 Copa Del Rey win vs. Barbastro, Hansi Flick's side have a 19W-4D-0L record in all competitions to begin the year, scoring 73 goals and conceding just 21.
Previously, Luis Enrique led Barcelona on a 22-game unbeaten run to start 2016, in the prime of the Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Luis Suárez era. Their unbeaten run came to an end on Apr. 1, 2016, at the hands of Real Madrid in La Liga. Just 11 days later, Enrique's Barça were upset by Atlético Madrid and exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals.
Barcelona's lopsided win over Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals makes it difficult to think Flick's team will suffer a similar fate than Enrique's in 2016, given only once has a team ever come-back from a four goal deficit in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Curiously, it was Enrique's Barça with the famous Remontada over PSG in 2017.
After a shaky end to 2024, Barcelona's historic start of 2025 has seen them win the first piece of silverware of the Flick era with the 2025 Spanish Super Cup, book a place in the Copa Del Rey Final, retake the lead in the La Liga title race, and become the favorites to lift the Champions League.
Led by Raphinha's Ballon d'Or worthy season, the confirmation of Lamine Yamal as one of the greatest teenage players in the history of the sport, a rejuvenated Robert Lewandowski, a healthy Pedri, and a number of elite players in every position, many of which are La Masia graduates, Barça are dreaming on ending Flick's first season in charge with the club's third treble-winning campaign of the century.
Up next, the Catalans will look to make it 24-games unbeaten when they visit Leganés in La Liga on Saturday, Apr. 12.