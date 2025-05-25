Bournemouth vs. Leicester: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Relegated Leicester City journey to Bournemouth in their final Premier League fixture for the foreseeable future.
Leicester make the trip to the south coast on the final day of the season knowing they will be playing Championship football next year and there is no guarantee they will return to the Premier League at the first time of asking—especially given a potential points deduction hangs over their head next season. It will be their final taste of the top flight until the 2026–27 campaign at the earliest.
Bournemouth will be playing Premier League football next term but they won’t be traversing Europe. Their midweek defeat to Manchester City ensured they won’t qualify for the Conference League as they can’t catch Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth—although the Seagulls are not guaranteed continental qualification anyway.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s dead rubber.
What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Leicester Kick-Off?
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Lewis Smith
- VAR: James Bell
Bournemouth vs. Leicester Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Bournemouth: 3 wins
- Leicester: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Leicester 1–0 Bournemouth (October 5, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Bournemouth
Leicester
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 20/05/25
Leicester 2–0 Ipswich - 18/05/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Aston Villa - 10/05/25
Nottingham Forest 2–2 Leicester - 11/05/25
Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth - 03/05/25
Leicester 2–0 Southampton - 03/05/25
Bournemouth 1–1 Man Utd - 27/04/25
Wolves 3–0 Leicester - 26/04/25
Crystal Palace 0–0 Bournemouth - 19/04/25
Leicester 0–1 Liverpool - 20/04/25
How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Leicester on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised – Radio commentary available on talkSPORT, BBC Radio Leicester, BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio 5 Live
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
N/A
Bournemouth Team News
Bournemouth will be without Lewis Cook for Leicester’s visit after he was sent off during the defeat to Man City, while Andoni Iraola’s attacking options are restricted by injuries. Enes Ünal, Luis Sinisterra and Dango Ouattara will all miss the season finale.
Ryan Christie remains absent in midfield and James Hill is also a doubt, but, in better news, Iraola has confirmed that Alex Scott “has a chance” of featuring having missed the defeat at the Etihad Stadium last time out.
Dean Huijsen will play his final Bournemouth match before jetting off to Real Madrid this summer.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Leicester (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.
Leicester Team News
Jamie Vardy bid an emotional farewell to Leicester supporters last weekend as he scored his 200th club goal in his 500th appearance. The decision was made before the win over Ipswich Town that he would not feature at Bournemouth and Patson Daka will replace him.
Mads Hermansen, Abdul Fatawu, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Stephy Mavididi are all missing through injuries but Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that no new injuries were suffered last Sunday.
Leicester Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Leicester predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumaré; McAteer, Ayew, El Khannous; Daka.
Bournemouth vs. Leicester Score Prediction
Leicester have been improved since their relegation was confirmed and have actually managed two victories and a draw in their last three matches. However, without Vardy in their starting lineup, it’s hard to see them outscoring the Cherries.
It’s been another solid season with hugely impressive spells for Bournemouth and they will want to sign off on a high in front of their own supporters. They should capitalise on a leaky Leicester defence to secure victory at the Vitality Stadium.