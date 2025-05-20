Man City 3–1 Bournemouth: Player Ratings as Marmoush Scores Screamer, Rodri Returns
Manchester City defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday as their push for Champions League qualification goes to the final day.
They might've come up short in the FA Cup final, but Guardiola's team looks focused on making the Champions League.
Omar Marmoush opened the scoring with an outrageous strike from what felt like the halfway line. His right-footed strike rendered Kepa Arrizabalaga useless as the ball rifled in just under the crossbar. The Egyptian left it until the penultimate game of the season for Man City, but he might've won a goal of the season award with that strike in the 14th minute.
Erling Haaland nearly doubled the score with an acrobatic attempt just eight minutes later. Kevin De Bruyne, in his final match at Etihad Stadium, played a dangerous ball to the back post. Haaland rose, contorted his body and nearly directed it in. The ball instead bounced tamely for Arrizabalaga to claim.
If Marmoush's goal goes down as the best of the season, De Bruyne's chance in the 25th minute will go down as the miss of the season. Marmoush played a ball across the face of goal finding an unmarked De Bruyne. The Belgian should've scored a tap-in, except his left-footed attempt rattled the crossbar and bounced out. Evanilson, down the other end, hit the post trying to equalize for the Cherries.
Bernarndo Silva finally added a second Man City goal in the 38th minute. Confusion and miscommunication at the back for Bournemouth, hunger and desire from the Portuguese player resulted in a low-driven shot beating Arrizabalaga at his near post.
Mateo Kovačić was sent off with a direct red card in the 67th minute for pulling back Evanilson. The Brazilian striker got in behind and was chasing down a ball before the Croatian midfielder grabbed his arm preventing a scoring opportunity. Man City had to finish the game with 10 men. Adding more to the emotions in the air, De Bruyne was substituted for the final time at the place he's called home since since 2015.
Lewis Cook got himself sent off with a dangerous slide tackle on Nico González resulting in both teams closing the game out a man down.
The most welcomed sight of the second half for Man City fans was Rodri warming up on the touchline. The Ballon d'Or winner has missed most of the season since suffering a torn ACL against Arsenal on Sept. 22. He came on in the dying minutes for Haaland to see out the result.
González scored his first career Premier League goal on the verge of stoppage time to cap off the result. Daniel Jebbison scored a consolation goal ruining Ederson's clean sheet, but Man City will only care about the three points.
Player ratings from the game below.
Manchester City Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Ederson
6.8/10
RB: Matheus Nunes
7.0/10
CB: Rúben Dias
6.8/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
7.1/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.2/10
DM: Mateo Kovačić
7.2/10
DM: İlkay Gündoğan
8.1/10
RW: Bernardo Silva
8.4/10
AM: Kevin De Bruyne
7.0/10
LW: Omar Marmoush
7.6/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.4/10
SUB: Nico González (69' for De Bruyne)
7.4/10
SUB: Rodri (82' for Haaland)
N/A
SUB: Oscar Bobb (90' for Marmoush)
N/A
SUB: Jérémy Doku (90' for Silva)
N/A
SUB: Jack Grealish (90' for
N/A
Subs not used: Stefan Ortega (GK), Nathan Aké, Nico O'Reilly, Phil Foden
Bournemouth Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga
4.8/10
RB: Julian Araujo
6.1/10
CB: Illia Zabarnyi
6.6/10
CB: Dean Huijsen
6.3/10
LB: Milos Kerkez
5.6/10
DM: Tyler Adams
5.7/10
DM: Lewis Cook
5.0/10
RW: Antonie Semenyo
6.0/10
AM: Justin Kluivert
5.7/10
LW: Marcus Tavernier
6.1/10
ST: Evanilson
7.3/10
SUB: David Brooks (46' for Kluivert)
6.6/10
SUB: Adam Smith (69' for Araujo)
5.9/10
SUB: Julio Soler (83' for Kerkez)
N/A
SUB: Daniel Jebbison (83' for Evanilson)
N/A
Subs not used: Will Dennis (GK), Marcos Senesi, Matai Akinmboni, Ben Winterburn, Zain Silcott-Duberry