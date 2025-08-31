Arne Slot Gives Ibrahima Konate, Florian Wirtz Injury Updates After Liverpool Victory
Liverpool defeated Arsenal at Anfield for their third-straight Premier League victory to kick-off the season, but there were some injury concerns coming out of the game as both Ibrahima Konaté and Florian Wirtz came off with the medical staff in the second half.
Both players were substituted in the 79th and 89 minutes respectively, though the injuries are not believed to be of major concern according to manager Arne Slot.
“He thinks it is cramp and I have no reason to doubt him, although sometimes players talk about cramp and then we make a scan and it is more than that,” Slot said of Konaté. Though, he was a bit more cautious with the Frenchman compared to his Wirtz update.
“Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t too happy, like some pundits and journalists, when I took him off against Bournemouth because he thought he only had cramp, or only felt a little bit, and he is already out for two or three weeks now. Let’s wait and see.”
On Wirtz, “It wasn’t an injury, it was a welcome to the Premier League! After 85 minutes, I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places and that’s what happened. That is welcome to the Premier League, that is welcome to playing in this intensity against an Arsenal that can play really intense as well.”
While the German midfielder is expected to be a nailed-on starter for years to come, Konaté’s future has been highly scrutinised this summer transfer window given reports of a possible free transfer next summer to Real Madrid with his contract expiring in 2026. If the Frenchman were to miss any time, the transfer-linked Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace could be even more imperative to Slot’s plans this season if a move comes to fruition.
Liverpool don’t have the depth they might have had in previous seasons, particularly in defence, to start the season. Dominik Szoboszlai filled in for the sidelined Frimpong in consecutive games at right back. The Hungarian ended up being the difference maker on the day scoring a superb goal to sink Arsenal at Anfield. Left back Kostas Tsimikas also completed a loan move to Roma after the game.
Liverpool have two weeks to get everyone back to full fitness with the September international break up next.