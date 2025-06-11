Brazil 1–0 Paraguay: Player Ratings As the Selecao Qualify for 2026 World Cup
Brazil officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with their 1–0 victory over Paraguay.
Five days after only managing a goalless draw with Ecuador, Brazil kicked off in São Paulo with their sights set on securing their first victory under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Seleção’s attack received a major boost with the return of Raphinha, who recorded 56 goal contributions for Barcelona in 57 appearances this past season.
Brazil dominated the early stages of the match and looked better in 15 minutes than they had all game against La Tricolor last week. Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior got involved from the opening whistle, putting the pressure on Paraguay to desperately defend two of the best wingers in the world.
Yet Ancelotti’s attack was missing the end product in the final third to find the back of the net. Just when it looked like the hosts would head down the tunnel without getting on the scoresheet, Matheus Cunha played a lovely ball across the face of goal to find Vinícius Júnior, who poked home just his seventh career international goal.
Brazil did not let up in the second half. The team looked completely revitalized after only managing two shots on target in Ancelotti’s debut on the touchline. Despite completely controlling the game and creating dangerous chances, though, the Seleção could not find a second goal on the night.
Still, Vinícius Júnior’s goal was enough to send Brazil to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti’s men are now third in the CONMBEOL standings with 25 points, securing their place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. The Seleção remain the only nation qualify for every edition of the tournament.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Brazil Player Ratings vs. Paraguay (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Position / Player
Rating (out of 10)
GK: Alisson
7.1
RB: Vanderson
8
CB: Marquinhos
7.4
CB: Alexsandro
7.3
LB: Alex Sandro
6.7
DM: Bruno Guimarães
8.2
DM: Casemiro
7.4
RW: Raphinha
7.7
AM: Matheus Cunha
7.7
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.2
ST: Vinícius Júnior
7.5
SUB: Lucas Beraldo (74' for Sandro)
6.2
SUB: Richarlison (78' for Vinícius Júnior)
5.5
SUB: Gerson (79' for Cunha)
6.3
SUB: Danilo (89' for Vanderson)
N/A
Subs not used: Bento (GK), Hugo Souza (GK), Léo Ortiz, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Éderson, Antony, Estêvão.