World Cup 2026: Every Country to Qualify
The 2026 FIFA World Cup field is taking shape as the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare to host the world's biggest sporting event.
The World Cup returns to the United States for the first time since 1994. The USMNT, Canadian and Mexican national teams were all invited to the tournament as host nations. The three co-host nations will be joined by 45 other qualifying countries making up a 48-team field for the first time in the competition's history.
Japan was the first country to qualify for the tournament on Mar. 20 when they defeated Bahrain in Asian Football Confederation play. Their victory confirmed their position among two guaranteed qualification spots in their Asian qualifier group.
Here's the list of every country qualified or invited to the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
Invited Teams
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Qualified Teams
- Japan
World cup 2026 Qualification Breakdown
Confederation
2022 Teams
2026 Teams (TBC)
AFC
6
8
CAF
5
9
CONCACAF
4
6
CONMEBOL
4
6
OFC
0
1
UEFA
13
16
Play-Offs
0
2
World Cup 2026 Tickets
World Cup 2026 Stadiums: Full List
- MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, NJ
- AT&T Stadium: Dallas, TX
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City, Missouri
- NRG Stadium: Houston, TX
- Mercedez-Benz Stadium: Atlanta, GA
- SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, CA
- Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, PA
- Lumen Field: Seattle, WA
- Levi's Stadium: San Francisco, CA
- Gillette Stadium: Foxborough, MA
- Hard Rock Stadium: Miami, FL
- BC Place: Vancouver, Canada
- BMO Field: Toronto, Canada
- Estadio Azteca: Mexico City, Mexico
- Estadio BBVA: Monterrey, Mexico
- Estadio Akron: Guadalajara, Mexico
