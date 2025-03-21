Brazil 2–1 Colombia: Player Ratings As Raphinha, Vinicius Junior Secure Three Points for Selecao
A 99th minute winner from Vinícius Júnior secured a 2–1 victory for Brazil over Colombia.
Both Brazil and Colombia came into the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier without recording a single win during the November international break. Los Cafeteros suffered defeats to Uruguay and Ecuador to close out 2024 while the Seleção only managed draws with Venezuela and Uruguay. The two CONMEBOL powerhouses clashed in Brazil with their sights set on collecting three points.
It was Brazil, though, that got off to a fast start. Vinícius Júnior made a darting run into the box and Daniel Muñoz responded with a desperate challenge that was immediately whistled for a penalty. Raphinha stepped up to the spot and calmly put Brazil up 1–0 in the sixth minute.
Brazil was in cruise control until Dorival Junior's men left Luis Díaz with just enough time and space to bag an equalizer. The Liverpool forward fired a low strike into the bottom right corner of the net to bring Colombia level just before halftime.
Despite the amount of La Liga and Premier League superstars on the pitch, both sides struggled to find the quality needed to bag a winner in the second half. Just when the match looked done and dusted, Vinícius Júnior delivered a hopeful strike from outside the box in the 99th minute. A lucky deflection sent the ball into the back of the net and Brazil home with all three points.
Brazil have now jumped into second place in the CONMEBOL standings while Colombia dropped to sixth.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Brazil Player Ratings vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
6.9/10
RB: Vanderson
6.7/10
CB: Marquinhos
7.3/10
CB: Gabriel
7/10
LB: Guilherme Arana
7.2/10
DM: Gerson
6.6/10
DM: Bruno Guimarães
7.1/10
RW: Rodrygo
6.9/10
AM: Raphinha
8.8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
8.5/10
ST: João Pedro
6.2/10
SUB: Gerson (28' for Joelinton)
5.8/10
SUB: Matheus Cunha (60' for Pedro)
6.3/10
SUB: Bento (77' for Alisson)
6.1/10
SUB: Savinho (78' for Rodrygo)
6.4/10
SUB: Andre (78' for Guimarães)
6.5/10
SUB: Wesley (78' for Vanderson)
7.3/10
SUB: Léo Ortiz (102' for
N/A
Colombia Player Ratings vs. Brazil (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Camilo Vargas
6.7/10
RB: Daniel Muñoz
6/10
CB: Davinson Sánchez
6.6/10
CB: Jhon Lucumí
7.1/10
LB: Johan Mojica
6.6/10
DM: Jefferson Lerma
6.6/10
DM: Richard Ríos
6.6/10
RW: James Rodriguez
7.3/10
AM: Jhon Córdoba
5.9/10
LW: Jhon Arias
7.1/10
ST: Luis Díaz
6.8/10
SUB: Carlos Cuesta (81' for Sánchez)
6.3/10
SUB: Jorge Carrascal (87' forArias)
N/A
SUB: Rafael Santos Borré (87' for Córdoba)
N/A
SUB: Kevin Castaño (96' for Rodriguez)
N/A