Brazil Legend Achieves Unprecedented Feat, Cristiano Ronaldo Trails
Fluminense’s veteran goalkeeper Fábio has been hailed as the player with the most appearances in soccer history after making the 1,391st outing of his senior career.
The setting for a last 16 tie in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana—South America’s equivalent of the UEFA Europa League—between Fluminense and Colombian outfit América de Cali was given an extra layer of glitz and glamor by Fábio’s unprecedented feat.
In the same Maracaña stadium which saw Pelé score the 1,000th goal of his career—which may have actually been his 1,001st—Fábio made his own piece of history at the opposite end of the pitch. The 44-year-old surpassed the 1,390 games which former England international Peter Shilton is credited with.
The typically outspoken two-time European Cup winner actually claims that he ‘only’ played 1,387 competitive games. Nevertheless, that tally is still enough to put him second in the all-time list of appearance makers. Cristiano Ronaldo sits back in third with 1,284 outings to his name, just a handful more than 100 behind Fábio.
All-Time Appearance Makers in Soccer History
Player
Career Appearances
1. Fábio
1,391
2. Peter Shilton
1,390
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
1,284
4. Rogério Ceni
1,265
5. František Plánička
1,187
Information via Fluminense. Correct as of Aug. 20, 2025.
Despite turning 40 in February, Ronaldo has averaged around 30 outings per season with Al Nassr. At this rate he would need play beyond the terms of the new two-year contract which he signed earlier this summer and that’s assuming that Fábio is preparing to hang up his gloves. Which he isn’t.
The tearful veteran came through at União Bandeirante before making his name at Vasco da Gama. The bulk of Fábio’s appearances were amassed in the colors of Cruzeiro before he signed for Fluminense aged 41 in 2022. The Copa Libertadores winner, who also surpassed Gianluigi Buffon’s record of 507 clean sheets at the Club World Cup earlier this year, signed a contract extension in May, stretching his spell at the club until December 2026.
“I only have reasons to thank God, who allowed me to experience this special moment, to reach this gigantic milestone,” the tearful goalkeeper reflected at the final whistle. “It was incredibly emotional, especially having my family by my side during the tributes.
“It’s incredibly satisfying to reach this record wearing the Fluminense jersey, which opened doors for me. Now it’s time to keep playing and strive for new achievements with every game.”